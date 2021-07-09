Tommy Lee Recruited By Post Malone For 'Motley Crew' Video

Appropriately enough, Motley Crue's Tommy Lee is just one of the special guest stars that appears in the music video for Post Malone's brand new single "Motley Crew".

The song is Malone's first new track of 2021 and is also the lead track from a companion project to a forthcoming documentary that will be coming soon, according to the announcement.

The video was directed by Cole Bennett and shot at the Auto Club Speedway. Special guests include NASCAR stars Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace.

Apart from Tommy Lee, Post also recruited Big Sean, French Montana, Kerwin Frost, LoveLeo, SAINt JHN, Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga, Pressa, Trinidad James, and Tyla Yaweh to make guest appearances. Watch the video below:

