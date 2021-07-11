.

Guns N' Roses Share 2016 Latin America Tour Footage

Bruce Henne | 07-11-2021

Video still

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses are sharing video highlights from a fall 2016 tour of Latin America in the latest edition of their streaming concert series "Not In This Lifetime Selects."

The band can be seen performing "Mr. Brownstone", "You Could Be Mine", "Better", "Sweet Child O' Mine", "My Michelle", "There Was A Time" and "Don't Cry" in various cities on the trek.

Guns N' Roses will return to live action in Hershey, PA on July 31 when they launch a series of rescheduled dates for a summer US tour with special guest Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH.

Mammoth WVH will make their touring debut on the run, where they will perform songs from their self-titled debut album following its release on June 11. Watch the video here

