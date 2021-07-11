Queen's Greatest Hits Tops UK Vinyl Albums Chart

(hennemusic) Queen have topped the UK Vinyl Album Chart with the help of a 40th anniversary reissue of their 1981 "Greatest Hits" collection. According to the Official Charts, the record-breaking set jumped from No. 29 to No. 1 on the vinyl chart this past week to earn top spot.
The limited-edition, multi-format anniversary re-release - which also includes a collector's edition of the CD with an exclusive slipcase cover, and a cassette available in five different colors - saw Queen lead on physical sales tally with 78% of their final total made up of vinyl, CD and cassette copies.
The sales boost pushed "Greatest Hits" from No. 13 to No. 2 on the Official Albums Chart, where it has been for 953 weeks; the collection enjoyed a consecutive 4-week run at No.1 shortly after its original October 1981 release.
The Queen compilation is the best-selling album of all time in the UK; in 2019 it became the first album ever to sell 6 million copies in the country, with one in four British households already owning a copy of the record.
The 2021 reissue series marks Queen's historic 50th anniversary and the album's 40th anniversary. Watch the "We Are The Champaions" video here
