Singled Out: Lakes' Start Again

UK rockers Lakes are gearing up to release their sophomore album, "Start Again" on July 30th, and to celebrate we asked vocalist/guitarist Roberto Cappellina to tell us about the title track. Here is the story:

By the time Blue [Jenkins] had joined the band we'd written most of the new record, which we were set on calling 'Talk!' at the time. Matt had two instrumentals floating around that Blue and I were trying to write to, but with no joy. My process for writing in Lakes has always been the same: Matt sends me some music over WhatsApp, then I'll usually follow the initial vocal melody that the music evokes...it's pretty instantaneous. However, I couldn't get past that initial hook 'and it makes me feel that I could start again'. What was it that I was starting again?

I'd spend a lot evenings over the following months, usually high, trying to build around that one line, but it was miss after miss. Then one weekend I had some bad mushrooms, along with some other indulgences and experienced my first panic attack...I actually thought I was having a heart attack. Granted, I was high, but it really felt life-threatening. It was horrendous - my heart rate was through the roof! The ambulance came pretty quickly and I ended up in the emergency room for 8 hours. Given how stretched the national health service was and still is, I was so embarrassed. These nurses and doctors had better things to do than to reassure me I wasn't dying. I felt like an absolute disgrace.

Anyway, the event itself had a lasting impact and it took me months to recover. But it was during that time I started to understand why I'd be living the way I had been, and what actually triggered the attack (apart from the psychedelics). I took the opportunity to be kinder to myself and to essentially hit the reset button. I sought therapy, I started meditating...did some really unflattering yoga poses- everything I'd ever read about to support my mental health.

But I'm conscious that this isn't just my story; there's a collective suffering right now. The song was my personal anthem during those months and it really kept me going, so I wanted to share the motivation. That's essentially what coaxed the song out of me. That and 'You Learn' by Alanis Morissette...I totally ripped off the ending.

