Anthrax Look Back At 'We've Come For You All'

(hennemusic) Anthrax begin to rebuild career momentum with 2003's "We've Come For You All" in the latest installment of the band's 40th anniversary video series.
A new deal with Nuclear Blast Records and the 2001 addition of guitarist Rob Caggiano saw the group record their ninth studio album, which was heralded as a return to form for the New York thrash outfit.
"Coming from the fun that was 'Stomp 442' and all that stuff we all know about now," says Frank Bello, "we had to take that next step and pivot out of it, and I think with 'We've Come For You All' we did that. We knew we had the songs."
"Rob coming into the band gave us a nice kick," adds Charlie Benante, "and momentum was starting." Caggiano and Eddie Wohl co-produced "We've Come For You All", which would also turn out to be singer John Bush's last album with the band. Read more and watch the episode here
