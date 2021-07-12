Foo Fighters Rock Bee Gee's 'You Should Be Dancing' In New Video

The Foo Fighters have shared a video of their performance of the classic Bee Gees hit "I Should Be Dancing". The track appears on their forthcoming debut Dee Gees' release "Hail Satin", which will see a special Record Store Day limited edition vinyl release on July 17th.
Side one of the special record will find the band rocking the Bee Gees classics "You Should Be Dancing", "Night Fever", "Tragedy", and "More Than A Woman", along with Andy Gibb's mega-hit "Shadow Dancing".
Side two will feature recordings captured live at the band's 606 recording studio of tracks from their latest album "Medicine At Midnight." It will include "Making A Fire", "Shame Shame", "Waiting On A War", "No Son Of Mine", and "Cloudspotter". Watch the "I Would Be Dancing" video below:
