Foo Fighters Rock Bee Gee's 'You Should Be Dancing' In New Video

The Foo Fighters have shared a video of their performance of the classic Bee Gees hit "I Should Be Dancing". The track appears on their forthcoming debut Dee Gees' release "Hail Satin", which will see a special Record Store Day limited edition vinyl release on July 17th.

Side one of the special record will find the band rocking the Bee Gees classics "You Should Be Dancing", "Night Fever", "Tragedy", and "More Than A Woman", along with Andy Gibb's mega-hit "Shadow Dancing".

Side two will feature recordings captured live at the band's 606 recording studio of tracks from their latest album "Medicine At Midnight." It will include "Making A Fire", "Shame Shame", "Waiting On A War", "No Son Of Mine", and "Cloudspotter". Watch the "I Would Be Dancing" video below:

Related Stories

Foo Fighters Share Mini Documentary About Live Return

Foo Fighters' 'Making A Fire' Re-visioned By Mark Ronson

Foo Fighters Bringing Rock Back To The Forum

Foo Fighters Rock Madison Square Garden Concert Reopening

Foo Fighters Dedicating MSG Show To Andy Pollard

Foo Fighters Going Disco For Dee Gees RSD Release

Foo Fighters Announce Intimate Club Show

Foo Fighters To Reopen Madison Square Garden Concerts

Foo Fighters Announce Initial 26th Anniversary Tour Dates

News > Foo Fighters