Gojira Expand U.S. Headline Tour

Gojira have announced that they have added six addition dates to their fall headline tour of the U.S. that will feature support from Knocked Loose and Alien Weaponry.

The trek will now include the newly announced stops in Stroudsburg, PA (10/25), Richmond, VA (11/1), Knoxville, TN (11/2), Madison, WI (11/5), St. Louis, MO (11/6), and Fort Wayne, IN (11/7).

Some of the previously announced headline shows including dates in Albany, NY, Boise, ID and Chattanooga, TN (Sold Out) have been moved to new dates with the Albany venue upgrading to The Albany Capital Center due to popular demand.

They will be following up the headline run with the postponed tour with the Deftones next spring. See all of the dates below:

Music Festival Dates

September 24 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life 2021*

September 25 - Indianola, IA - Knotfest Iowa*

October 9 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock*

Headline Tour Dates

October 8 - Boise, ID @ Revolution Center (Alien Weaponry only)

October 11 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

October 13 - Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

October 14 - Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion

October 15 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

October 17 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

October 19 - Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live

October 20 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

October 22 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works (SOLD OUT)

October 23 - Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

October 25 - Stroudsburg, PA @ The Sherman Theater

October 27 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre

October 28 - Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory

October 29 ­- Cleveland, OH @ The Agora (SOLD OUT)

October 30 - Albany, NY @ The Albany Capital Center

November 1 - Richmond, VA @ The National

November 2 - Knoxville, TV @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum

November 3 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal (SOLD OUT)

November 5 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

November 6 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

November 7 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre

Deftones Tour

April 14 - Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

April 16 - Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre

April 18 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

April 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

April 22 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan *NEW SHOW*

April 23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

April 25 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

April 28 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre

April 30 - Houston TX @ White Oak Music Hall

May 2 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 3 - San Antonio, TX @ AT & T Center

May 6 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

May 7 - Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium *NEW SHOW*

May 8 - Cincinnati, OH @ ICON Music Center *NEW SHOW*

May 10 - Indianapolis, IN @TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

May 11 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

May 13 - Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

May 14 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

May 15 - New York City, NY @ Pier 17

May 17 - Washington DC @ The Anthem

May 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

May 19 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 21 - Laval, QC @ Place Bell

May 22 - Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach

May 24 - Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

May 26 - Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

May 27 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

May 28 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

