Gojira Expand U.S. Headline Tour

Gojira have announced that they have added six addition dates to their fall headline tour of the U.S. that will feature support from Knocked Loose and Alien Weaponry.
The trek will now include the newly announced stops in Stroudsburg, PA (10/25), Richmond, VA (11/1), Knoxville, TN (11/2), Madison, WI (11/5), St. Louis, MO (11/6), and Fort Wayne, IN (11/7).
Some of the previously announced headline shows including dates in Albany, NY, Boise, ID and Chattanooga, TN (Sold Out) have been moved to new dates with the Albany venue upgrading to The Albany Capital Center due to popular demand.
They will be following up the headline run with the postponed tour with the Deftones next spring. See all of the dates below:
Music Festival Dates
September 24 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life 2021*
September 25 - Indianola, IA - Knotfest Iowa*
October 9 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock*
Headline Tour Dates
October 8 - Boise, ID @ Revolution Center (Alien Weaponry only)
October 11 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
October 13 - Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
October 14 - Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion
October 15 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
October 17 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
October 19 - Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live
October 20 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
October 22 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works (SOLD OUT)
October 23 - Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium (SOLD OUT)
October 25 - Stroudsburg, PA @ The Sherman Theater
October 27 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre
October 28 - Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory
October 29 - Cleveland, OH @ The Agora (SOLD OUT)
October 30 - Albany, NY @ The Albany Capital Center
November 1 - Richmond, VA @ The National
November 2 - Knoxville, TV @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum
November 3 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal (SOLD OUT)
November 5 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
November 6 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
November 7 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre
Deftones Tour
April 14 - Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
April 16 - Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre
April 18 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
April 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
April 22 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan *NEW SHOW*
April 23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
April 25 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
April 28 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre
April 30 - Houston TX @ White Oak Music Hall
May 2 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 3 - San Antonio, TX @ AT & T Center
May 6 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
May 7 - Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium *NEW SHOW*
May 8 - Cincinnati, OH @ ICON Music Center *NEW SHOW*
May 10 - Indianapolis, IN @TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
May 11 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
May 13 - Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
May 14 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
May 15 - New York City, NY @ Pier 17
May 17 - Washington DC @ The Anthem
May 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
May 19 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
May 21 - Laval, QC @ Place Bell
May 22 - Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach
May 24 - Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
May 26 - Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
May 27 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
May 28 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
