Movements Deliver 'Moonlight Lines' Video

Movements have released a music video for their song "Moonlight Lines". The track comes from the band's 2020 studio album, "No Good Left To Give" and the video was directed by The Work of Jar.

Patrick Miranda had this to say about the new visual, "I don't think there was any specific reason we chose to do a video for this song - we just like the energy and felt like it would make for a cool visual. The track is dense, both sonically and lyrically, and we wanted to create a visual that would reflect that density."

The video comes as the band prepared to hit the road this summer as part of the Sad Summer Festival with All Time Low, The Story So Far, The Maine, Grayscale and Destroy Boys.

They have also announced some headline dates, as well as off dates with The Story So Far. See all of the dates and watch the video below.

Sad Summer Festival Dates

8/6 - Sacramento, CA - Heart Health Park8/7 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove Outdoors8/20 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheatre @ Central Fl. Fairgrounds8/21 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade Outdoors8/27 - New York, NY - The Rooftop @ Pier 178/28 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavillion8/31 - Columbus, OH - EXPRESS LIVE! Outdoor9/3 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage9/4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium (Outdoors)9/5 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage @ The Mann9/7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors9/10 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Ballroom9/11 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Festival Fairgrounds

Headline dates

8/11 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom8/13 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box8/14 - Austin, TX - The Parish8/15 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar8/17 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn9/2 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

Supporting The Story So Far

8/23 - Nashville, TN - The Cannery8/24 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore8/25 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa8/29 - Rochester, NY - Anthology9/9 - Indianapolis, IN - The Deluxe

"Moonlight Lines" video

