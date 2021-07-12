.

Movements Deliver 'Moonlight Lines' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 07-12-2021

photo courtesy Atom Splitter

Movements have released a music video for their song "Moonlight Lines". The track comes from the band's 2020 studio album, "No Good Left To Give" and the video was directed by The Work of Jar.

Patrick Miranda had this to say about the new visual, "I don't think there was any specific reason we chose to do a video for this song - we just like the energy and felt like it would make for a cool visual. The track is dense, both sonically and lyrically, and we wanted to create a visual that would reflect that density."

The video comes as the band prepared to hit the road this summer as part of the Sad Summer Festival with All Time Low, The Story So Far, The Maine, Grayscale and Destroy Boys.

They have also announced some headline dates, as well as off dates with The Story So Far. See all of the dates and watch the video below.

Sad Summer Festival Dates


8/6 - Sacramento, CA - Heart Health Park
8/7 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove Outdoors
8/20 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheatre @ Central Fl. Fairgrounds
8/21 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade Outdoors
8/27 - New York, NY - The Rooftop @ Pier 17
8/28 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavillion
8/31 - Columbus, OH - EXPRESS LIVE! Outdoor
9/3 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage
9/4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium (Outdoors)
9/5 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage @ The Mann
9/7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors
9/10 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Ballroom
9/11 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Festival Fairgrounds

Headline dates


8/11 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
8/13 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
8/14 - Austin, TX - The Parish
8/15 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
8/17 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
9/2 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

Supporting The Story So Far


8/23 - Nashville, TN - The Cannery
8/24 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
8/25 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
8/29 - Rochester, NY - Anthology
9/9 - Indianapolis, IN - The Deluxe

"Moonlight Lines" video

