Americana star PI Jacobs have released a music video for her new single "First Thing Tomorrow". The track is the first song from her forthcoming album," Live From Memphis".
The animated video was created by Turkish surreal artist Mertcan Mertbilek and it heralds the story teller like album that will feature eight original songs with PI narrating the tracks with the personal stories behind them.
She had this to say, "I feel like with all art, there's an important sense of connection for people. It's part of our humanity. We don't want to feel alone. The only reason to put these stories out is to help people. That's it. It's not for my ego-in fact, parts of them are super embarrassing for me!
"In writing these stories, there's been a little more acceptance of myself. I can't even explain that healing feeling I had, but it's been a happy side effect." Watch the video here.
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Taking Life Or Death Cancer Test- Foo Fighters Rock Bee Gee Classic- more
Iron Maiden Invite Fans To Belshazzar's Feast- Foo Fighters Share Mini Documentary- Metallica- more
Bon Scott's Family Launches Official Website- Eighteen Visions Surprise Fans With Album- Rolling Stones- more
Sammy Hagar Planning New EP- Fuel Premiere New Single 'Hard'- Metallica's Black Album Anniversary- more
RockPile: Greg Antista and the Lonely Streets- Tombstones in Their Eyes- F8TLSTK
Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 1: The Crossroads, Ground Zero and One Bad Apple
Guns N' Roses' Classic Referenced In Eric Church's 'Heart On Fire'
Trivium Share 'In The Court Of The Dragon' Short Film
Robby Krieger Of The Doors To Publish Memoir
Anthrax Look Back At 'We've Come For You All'
Butcher Babies To Play Goliath Album In Full On Fall Tour
Samantha Fish Shares Her 'Twisted Ambition' Video
A Pale Horse Named Death Unleash 'Shards Of Glass' Video
PI Jacobs Premieres 'First Thing Tomorrow' Video