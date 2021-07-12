PI Jacobs Premieres 'First Thing Tomorrow' Video

Americana star PI Jacobs have released a music video for her new single "First Thing Tomorrow". The track is the first song from her forthcoming album," Live From Memphis".

The animated video was created by Turkish surreal artist Mertcan Mertbilek and it heralds the story teller like album that will feature eight original songs with PI narrating the tracks with the personal stories behind them.

She had this to say, "I feel like with all art, there's an important sense of connection for people. It's part of our humanity. We don't want to feel alone. The only reason to put these stories out is to help people. That's it. It's not for my ego-in fact, parts of them are super embarrassing for me!

"In writing these stories, there's been a little more acceptance of myself. I can't even explain that healing feeling I had, but it's been a happy side effect." Watch the video here.

