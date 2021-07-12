.

Powerwolf Recruit Matt Heafy For 'Fist By Fist (Sacralize Or Strike)'

Keavin Wiggins | 07-12-2021

Powerwolf have released a music video for their track "Fist By Fist (Sacralize Or Strike)", which features a guest appearance from Trivium's Matt Heafy.

The song comes from the "Missa Cantorem" bonus disc that will come from various formats of the band's brand new album, "Call Of The Wild", which is set to hit stores this Friday, July 16th.

Heafy had this to say, "It is a tremendous honor to be able to do my rendition of the fantastic ‚Fist By Fist' by the mighty Powerwolf. Powerwolf has been one of my favorite bands for ages, so this is a privilege of the highest caliber." Watch the video below:

