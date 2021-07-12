Robby Krieger Of The Doors To Publish Memoir

(hennemusic) Guitarist Robby Krieger of The Doors will publish his memoir, "Set The Night On Fire: Living, Dying, and Playing Guitar With the Doors," on October 12 via Little, Brown And Company, a division of the Hachette Book Group.
After fifty years, The Doors' notoriously quiet guitarist is ready to set the record straight; co-written with Jeff Alulis, the rocker opens up about the band's meteoric career, his own darkest moments, and the most famous black eye in rock 'n' roll.
Through a series of vignettes, Krieger takes readers back to where it all happened: the pawnshop where he bought his first guitar; the jail cell he was tossed into after a teenage drug bust; his parents' living room, where his first songwriting sessions with Jim Morrison took place; the empty bars and backyard parties where The Doors played their first awkward gigs; the studios where their iconic songs were recorded; and the many venues where concerts erupted into historic riots.
"Set The Night On Fire" is packed with never-before-told stories from The Doors' vital years, and offers a fresh perspective on infamous moments in the band's career.
Krieger also goes into detail about his life's most difficult struggles, ranging from drug addiction, to his twin brother's mental breakdown, to his own battle with cancer. Counterbalancing the sorrow are humorous anecdotes about run-ins with unstable fans, famous musicians, and one really angry monk. Read more here
The Doors' Robby Krieger Added To Rock Against MS Benefit Concert
Sammy Hagar Previews Road Trip With Robby Krieger and Joe Bonamassa
The Doors' Robby Krieger To Debut The New Experience
Doors Legend Robby Krieger Jams With Alice In Chains
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Taking Life Or Death Cancer Test- Foo Fighters Rock Bee Gee Classic- more
Iron Maiden Invite Fans To Belshazzar's Feast- Foo Fighters Share Mini Documentary- Metallica- more
Bon Scott's Family Launches Official Website- Eighteen Visions Surprise Fans With Album- Rolling Stones- more
Sammy Hagar Planning New EP- Fuel Premiere New Single 'Hard'- Metallica's Black Album Anniversary- more
RockPile: Greg Antista and the Lonely Streets- Tombstones in Their Eyes- F8TLSTK
Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 1: The Crossroads, Ground Zero and One Bad Apple
Guns N' Roses' Classic Referenced In Eric Church's 'Heart On Fire'
Trivium Share 'In The Court Of The Dragon' Short Film
Robby Krieger Of The Doors To Publish Memoir
Anthrax Look Back At 'We've Come For You All'
Butcher Babies To Play Goliath Album In Full On Fall Tour
Samantha Fish Shares Her 'Twisted Ambition' Video
A Pale Horse Named Death Unleash 'Shards Of Glass' Video
PI Jacobs Premieres 'First Thing Tomorrow' Video