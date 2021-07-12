Robby Krieger Of The Doors To Publish Memoir

(hennemusic) Guitarist Robby Krieger of The Doors will publish his memoir, "Set The Night On Fire: Living, Dying, and Playing Guitar With the Doors," on October 12 via Little, Brown And Company, a division of the Hachette Book Group.

After fifty years, The Doors' notoriously quiet guitarist is ready to set the record straight; co-written with Jeff Alulis, the rocker opens up about the band's meteoric career, his own darkest moments, and the most famous black eye in rock 'n' roll.

Through a series of vignettes, Krieger takes readers back to where it all happened: the pawnshop where he bought his first guitar; the jail cell he was tossed into after a teenage drug bust; his parents' living room, where his first songwriting sessions with Jim Morrison took place; the empty bars and backyard parties where The Doors played their first awkward gigs; the studios where their iconic songs were recorded; and the many venues where concerts erupted into historic riots.

"Set The Night On Fire" is packed with never-before-told stories from The Doors' vital years, and offers a fresh perspective on infamous moments in the band's career.

Krieger also goes into detail about his life's most difficult struggles, ranging from drug addiction, to his twin brother's mental breakdown, to his own battle with cancer. Counterbalancing the sorrow are humorous anecdotes about run-ins with unstable fans, famous musicians, and one really angry monk. Read more here

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

