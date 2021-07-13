Ben Kweller Premieres Video 'Just For Kids'





.

Indie singer-songwriter Ben Kweller has premiered the official music video for his latest new single, "Just For Kids," which was directed by Carrick Moore Gerety. Be had this to say about the track, "Never give up on love. I have a friend who found her soulmate when she was 50 years old! You never know when true love will find you...That's what 'Just For Kids' is all about." The song comes from Ben's latest studio album, "Circuit Boredom", which he coproduced with Dwight A. Baker (Missio, The Wind and the Wave) and released on New Year's Day. Watch the video below:

