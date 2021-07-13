.

Bury Tomorrow Part Ways With Jason Cameron

Michael Angulia | 07-13-2021

Cover art courtesy Atom Splitter

Bury Tomorrow have announced that creative difference have forced them part ways with co-founding member of the group Jason Cameron (guitar/vocals).

The band had this to say, "The past 18 months have been challenging for everyone. The music industry in particular has been completely turned on its head. We've had a lot of time to reflect individually on what we want out of life and more so out of Bury Tomorrow. During this time of reflection it has become apparent that we aren't all on the same page and haven't been for some time.

"We're so proud of everything we have achieved so far as a 5 and are immensely grateful to everyone who has supported us along the way but after many discussions, ourselves and Jason have agreed that in order to progress how we all intend, we will be parting ways.

"We know whatever Jase goes on to do next, he will bring the same love and passion he brought to Bury Tomorrow. We are excited to see what this new chapter of Bury Tomorrow has in store for us. We hope your love and support will continue and we cannot wait to see the Team BT faithful at our upcoming shows."

