Exodus' Tom Hunting Recovering From Gastrectomy Surgery

Exodus drummer Tom Hunting is recovering for a successful gastrectomy surgery that he underwent on Monday (July 12th), according to his bandmate Gary Holt.
Hunting revealed earlier this year that had been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma of the stomach. Holt took to Instagram on Monday to share the news with fans that the surgery had gone well.
Gary wrote, "GREAT NEWS!!So Tom came out of surgery about 45 minutes ago, he's still heavily sedated but everything went according to plan. Gastrectomy complete, heavily sedated but all cancer and mesothelioma nodules removed .
"He's a warrior. I'll give updates later as I get them, been a stress filled day, thank you to everyone for all the positive vibes . Much metal love".
Exodus' Tom Hunting To Undergo Cancer Surgery
