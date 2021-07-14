Decapitated Announce 25th Anniversary Tour

Decapitated have announced that they will be celebrating their 25th anniversary with a special European tour that will also feature Black Tongue, Heart Of A Coward and Inferi.

The trek will be kicking off on January 25th in Austria Vienna at the Viper Room and will be concluding on February 27th in Germany Dresden at Puschkin.

Vogg had this to say, "25 years in the band... Wow, I would have never ever guessed it would survive that long. But time flies and we are still here as strong as ever, with the new album almost there and an amazing line-up, ready to get out on the road again.

"This is just the beginning! We are ready to discover, learn and conquer more than before!!! So, let's celebrate together and let's have some fun friends!"

Decapitated - 25 Year Anniversary EU/UK Tour 2022

25.01.22 Austria Vienna @ Viper Room26.01.22 Austria Salzburg @ Rockhouse27.01.22 Germany Munich @ Backstage28.01.22 Italy Milan @ Slaughter Club29.01.22 Switzerland Aarau @ KiFF30.01.22 France Lyon @ CCO31.01.22 France Istres @ L'Usine01.02.22 Spain Barcelona @ Bodeva02.02.22 Spain Madrid @ Caracol03.02.22 Spain Bilbao @ Stage Live04.02.22 France Nantes @ Le Ferrailleur05.02.22 France Paris @ Le Trabendo07.02.22 UK Southampton @ The Loft08.02.22 UK Bristol @ Trinity09.02.22 UK London @ Islington Assembly Hall10.02.22 UK Manchester @ Club Academy11.02.22 Ireland Limerick @ Dolan's Warehouse12.02.22 Ireland Dublin @ Button Factory13.02.22 UK Glasgow @ The Classic Grand14.02.22 UK Sheffield @ Corporation15.02.22 UK Birmingham @ Mama Roux's16.02.22 UK Brighton @ Chalk17.02.22 Belgium Antwerp @ Kavka18.02.22 Germany Oberhausen @ Kulttempel19.02.22 The Netherlands Eindhoven @ Dynamo20.02.22 Germany Hannover @ Bei Chez Heinz21.02.22 Germany Wiesbaden @ Schlachthof22.02.22 The Netherlands Haarlem @ Patronaat23.02.22 Germany Hamburg @ Bahnhof Pauli24.02.22 Germany Nuremberg @ Z-Bau25.02.22 Germany Berlin @ Hole4426.02.22 Poland Wrocław @ Pralnia27.02.22 Germany Dresden @ Puschkin

