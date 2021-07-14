Decapitated Announce 25th Anniversary Tour

Decapitated have announced that they will be celebrating their 25th anniversary with a special European tour that will also feature Black Tongue, Heart Of A Coward and Inferi.
The trek will be kicking off on January 25th in Austria Vienna at the Viper Room and will be concluding on February 27th in Germany Dresden at Puschkin.
Vogg had this to say, "25 years in the band... Wow, I would have never ever guessed it would survive that long. But time flies and we are still here as strong as ever, with the new album almost there and an amazing line-up, ready to get out on the road again.
"This is just the beginning! We are ready to discover, learn and conquer more than before!!! So, let's celebrate together and let's have some fun friends!"
Decapitated Share First Track From Early Demo Collection
Motley Crue Hoping To Expand Stadium Tour- Metallica Announce 40th Anniversary Concerts- Underoath- more
Hatebreed Added To Megadeth and Lamb Of God Tour- Exodus' Tom Hunting Recovering From Surgery- more
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Taking Life Or Death Cancer Test- Foo Fighters Rock Bee Gee Classic- more
Iron Maiden Invite Fans To Belshazzar's Feast- Foo Fighters Share Mini Documentary- Metallica- more
RockPile: Greg Antista and the Lonely Streets- Tombstones in Their Eyes- F8TLSTK
Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 1: The Crossroads, Ground Zero and One Bad Apple
Motley Crue Hoping To Expand Stadium Tour
Metallica Announce 40th Anniversary Concerts
Underoath Share Visualizer For New Single 'Damn Excuses'
Andrew W.K. Releases 'Everybody Sins' Video
We Came As Romans Deliver 'Darkbloom' With New Video
Turnstile Premiere 'Alien Love Call' (Feat. Blood Orange) Video
Dierks Bentley Releases 'Live From Telluride' EP
Within Temptation and Annisokay Share 'Shed My Skin' Video