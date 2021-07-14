.

Decapitated Announce 25th Anniversary Tour

Michael Angulia | 07-14-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Tour poster

Decapitated have announced that they will be celebrating their 25th anniversary with a special European tour that will also feature Black Tongue, Heart Of A Coward and Inferi.

The trek will be kicking off on January 25th in Austria Vienna at the Viper Room and will be concluding on February 27th in Germany Dresden at Puschkin.

Vogg had this to say, "25 years in the band... Wow, I would have never ever guessed it would survive that long. But time flies and we are still here as strong as ever, with the new album almost there and an amazing line-up, ready to get out on the road again.

"This is just the beginning! We are ready to discover, learn and conquer more than before!!! So, let's celebrate together and let's have some fun friends!"

Decapitated - 25 Year Anniversary EU/UK Tour 2022


25.01.22 Austria Vienna @ Viper Room
26.01.22 Austria Salzburg @ Rockhouse
27.01.22 Germany Munich @ Backstage
28.01.22 Italy Milan @ Slaughter Club
29.01.22 Switzerland Aarau @ KiFF
30.01.22 France Lyon @ CCO
31.01.22 France Istres @ L'Usine
01.02.22 Spain Barcelona @ Bodeva
02.02.22 Spain Madrid @ Caracol
03.02.22 Spain Bilbao @ Stage Live
04.02.22 France Nantes @ Le Ferrailleur
05.02.22 France Paris @ Le Trabendo
07.02.22 UK Southampton @ The Loft
08.02.22 UK Bristol @ Trinity
09.02.22 UK London @ Islington Assembly Hall
10.02.22 UK Manchester @ Club Academy
11.02.22 Ireland Limerick @ Dolan's Warehouse
12.02.22 Ireland Dublin @ Button Factory
13.02.22 UK Glasgow @ The Classic Grand
14.02.22 UK Sheffield @ Corporation
15.02.22 UK Birmingham @ Mama Roux's
16.02.22 UK Brighton @ Chalk
17.02.22 Belgium Antwerp @ Kavka
18.02.22 Germany Oberhausen @ Kulttempel
19.02.22 The Netherlands Eindhoven @ Dynamo
20.02.22 Germany Hannover @ Bei Chez Heinz
21.02.22 Germany Wiesbaden @ Schlachthof
22.02.22 The Netherlands Haarlem @ Patronaat
23.02.22 Germany Hamburg @ Bahnhof Pauli
24.02.22 Germany Nuremberg @ Z-Bau
25.02.22 Germany Berlin @ Hole44
26.02.22 Poland Wrocław @ Pralnia
27.02.22 Germany Dresden @ Puschkin

Related Stories


Decapitated Announce 25th Anniversary Tour

Decapitated Share First Track From Early Demo Collection

News > Decapitated

advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue Hoping To Expand Stadium Tour- Metallica Announce 40th Anniversary Concerts- Underoath- more

Hatebreed Added To Megadeth and Lamb Of God Tour- Exodus' Tom Hunting Recovering From Surgery- more

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Taking Life Or Death Cancer Test- Foo Fighters Rock Bee Gee Classic- more

Iron Maiden Invite Fans To Belshazzar's Feast- Foo Fighters Share Mini Documentary- Metallica- more

Reviews

Root 66: Ladies Edition

The Windsong Spires - Echo Us

RockPile: Greg Antista and the Lonely Streets- Tombstones in Their Eyes- F8TLSTK

Reggae Party: Reggae Angels

Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 1: The Crossroads, Ground Zero and One Bad Apple

advertisement
Latest News

Motley Crue Hoping To Expand Stadium Tour

Metallica Announce 40th Anniversary Concerts

Underoath Share Visualizer For New Single 'Damn Excuses'

Andrew W.K. Releases 'Everybody Sins' Video

We Came As Romans Deliver 'Darkbloom' With New Video

Turnstile Premiere 'Alien Love Call' (Feat. Blood Orange) Video

Dierks Bentley Releases 'Live From Telluride' EP

Within Temptation and Annisokay Share 'Shed My Skin' Video