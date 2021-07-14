Set It Off Unplug With Special Guests For 'Happy All The Time'

Set It Off have released a music video for their acoustic version of the song "Happy All the Time" that features Issues' bassist Skyler Acord as well as the all-female Compton Kidz Club choir.

The new acoustic version of the track comes from the band's special "Midnight (The Final Chapter)" release, which is a deluxe reissue of their 2019 album "Midnight".

Vocalist Cody Carson had this to say, "'Happy All the Time' has worked its way to bring my absolute favorite song off of Midnight. I am so damn proud of this song and the people involved with it.

"The message is important to me because we all feel so much pressure to be 100 percent all of the time and it's SO important to remember that it's okay to be sad. It also doesn't hurt that my mom told me that even she puts this song on when she feels down."

Carson said of this new version of the song, "With this acoustic version, we seriously stripped it down so you can really appreciate the incredible talents of Skyler Acord on bass and The Compton Kidz Club choir, led by Fred Martin. It absolutely sends this song over the edge. It's overflowing with emotion. Enjoy!" Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Set It Off Unplug For First Single From 'Midnight (The Final Chapter)'

Set It Off Streaming Unreleased Track 'One Single Second'

Set It Off Surprise Fans With Song Release

Take It Off: KISS Truly Unmasked Set For Release

News > Set It Off