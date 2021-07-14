Singled Out: Super Space Nation's Transparent Love

Los Angeles rockers Super Space Nation just released their new single and video called "Transparent Love" and to celebrate we have asked frontman Evan Vogel to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"Transparent Love" came about during one of the strangest periods in my life, the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic. Being quarantined indefinitely for the better part of a year tested us all in unimaginable ways both internally with our mental health and externally with our jobs, aspirations and relationships.

Lyrically the song draws from an introspective place and follows my train of thought after a disagreement with my girlfriend. When I began writing the lyrics I was frustrated with the situation and my first reaction was to shift the blame. While continuing to reflect I realized I was deflecting my own insecurities and I needed to be open and honest with my feelings to both her and myself. A relationship can only strengthen through open communication and mutual respect between both parties, transparency.

Musically, "Transparent Love" came along way from the first iteration I made when first writing the lyrics. Luckily, Zac, Jonah, and I all live together, so even during quarantine we were able to collaborate and continue to write together. Zac and Jonah were writing an instrumental in the next room while I was working on this concept in my bedroom. The production really eschews a lot of the fancier production flourishes found in modern pop in favor of a very simple, straight-ahead groove which really drives home the song's lyrical focus on direct and bold communication. Sonically, "Transparent Love" draws from the classic pop rock songs we grew up loving in its urgency and simplicity - a stylistic nod that we tried to further explore in the song's new video. Ultimately, we ended up taking the lyrics and melody from my original demo and reimagining it with their production, resulting in our new single "Transparent Love"!

