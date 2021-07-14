The Doobie Brothers Stream 45th Anniversary Live Version Of Takin' It To The Streets

(hennemusic) The Doobie Brothers are streaming video of a new live version of their 1976 classic, "Takin' It To The Streets", in honor of the album's 45th anniversary.

The band recorded a new arrangement of the song while waiting out the pandemic after they postponed a 50th anniversary tour that would see Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons, John McFee and Michael McDonald reunite on the road together for the first time in over 25 years.

"Takin' It To The Streets" was a US Top 15 hit and the title track to the group's sixth album, which reached No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and sold more than a million copies in the region.

"I felt, and still feel to this day that 'Streets' album, and song, were about Hope," Simmons tells Consequence Of Sound's Origins series. "No matter how far down, no matter how victimized, no matter the outcome, don't give up. If you try to navigate with an open heart, do the best you can at the moment you are given, that's a gift to be valued always."

The Doobie Brothers will launch their rescheduled 50th Anniversary tour in Des Moines, IA on August 22. Watch the video here

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Doobie Brothers In The Studio For 'Takin' It To The Streets' Anniversary

Frampton And The Doobie Brothers Teamed Up For Isolation Jam2020 In Review

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Inductees Announced 2020 In Review

Doobie Brothers And T. Rex Inducted Into Rock Hall

Peter Frampton And The Doobie Brothers Team Up For Isolation Jam

Sammy Hagar Does Isolation Jam With Fleetwood Mac, Doobie Brothers Stars

The Doobie Brothers Share New Isolation Video

Doobie Brothers Reschedule 50th Anniversary Tour

Doobie Brothers Share 'Black Water' Isolation Video

News > Doobie Brothers