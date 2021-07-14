The Doobie Brothers Stream 45th Anniversary Live Version Of Takin' It To The Streets

(hennemusic) The Doobie Brothers are streaming video of a new live version of their 1976 classic, "Takin' It To The Streets", in honor of the album's 45th anniversary.
The band recorded a new arrangement of the song while waiting out the pandemic after they postponed a 50th anniversary tour that would see Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons, John McFee and Michael McDonald reunite on the road together for the first time in over 25 years.
"Takin' It To The Streets" was a US Top 15 hit and the title track to the group's sixth album, which reached No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and sold more than a million copies in the region.
"I felt, and still feel to this day that 'Streets' album, and song, were about Hope," Simmons tells Consequence Of Sound's Origins series. "No matter how far down, no matter how victimized, no matter the outcome, don't give up. If you try to navigate with an open heart, do the best you can at the moment you are given, that's a gift to be valued always."
The Doobie Brothers will launch their rescheduled 50th Anniversary tour in Des Moines, IA on August 22. Watch the video here
Doobie Brothers In The Studio For 'Takin' It To The Streets' Anniversary
Frampton And The Doobie Brothers Teamed Up For Isolation Jam2020 In Review
Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Inductees Announced 2020 In Review
Doobie Brothers And T. Rex Inducted Into Rock Hall
Peter Frampton And The Doobie Brothers Team Up For Isolation Jam
Sammy Hagar Does Isolation Jam With Fleetwood Mac, Doobie Brothers Stars
The Doobie Brothers Share New Isolation Video
Doobie Brothers Reschedule 50th Anniversary Tour
Doobie Brothers Share 'Black Water' Isolation Video
Motley Crue Hoping To Expand Stadium Tour- Metallica Announce 40th Anniversary Concerts- Underoath- more
Hatebreed Added To Megadeth and Lamb Of God Tour- Exodus' Tom Hunting Recovering From Surgery- more
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Taking Life Or Death Cancer Test- Foo Fighters Rock Bee Gee Classic- more
Iron Maiden Invite Fans To Belshazzar's Feast- Foo Fighters Share Mini Documentary- Metallica- more
RockPile: Greg Antista and the Lonely Streets- Tombstones in Their Eyes- F8TLSTK
Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 1: The Crossroads, Ground Zero and One Bad Apple
Motley Crue Hoping To Expand Stadium Tour
Metallica Announce 40th Anniversary Concerts
Underoath Share Visualizer For New Single 'Damn Excuses'
Andrew W.K. Releases 'Everybody Sins' Video
We Came As Romans Deliver 'Darkbloom' With New Video
Turnstile Premiere 'Alien Love Call' (Feat. Blood Orange) Video
Dierks Bentley Releases 'Live From Telluride' EP
Within Temptation and Annisokay Share 'Shed My Skin' Video