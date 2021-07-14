Turnstile have released a music video for their new single "Alien Love Call" (Feat. Blood Orange) and announced the details for their forthcoming studio album.
The new record will be entitled "Glow On" and is set to be released by Roadrunner Records on August 27th. It was co-produced by Mike Elizondo and frontman Brendan Yates.
The "Alien Love Call" music video was directed and edited by Yates and bandmate Pat McCrory and it features Hi8 live performance footage. Watch it below:
Motley Crue Hoping To Expand Stadium Tour- Metallica Announce 40th Anniversary Concerts- Underoath- more
Hatebreed Added To Megadeth and Lamb Of God Tour- Exodus' Tom Hunting Recovering From Surgery- more
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Taking Life Or Death Cancer Test- Foo Fighters Rock Bee Gee Classic- more
Iron Maiden Invite Fans To Belshazzar's Feast- Foo Fighters Share Mini Documentary- Metallica- more
RockPile: Greg Antista and the Lonely Streets- Tombstones in Their Eyes- F8TLSTK
Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 1: The Crossroads, Ground Zero and One Bad Apple
Motley Crue Hoping To Expand Stadium Tour
Metallica Announce 40th Anniversary Concerts
Underoath Share Visualizer For New Single 'Damn Excuses'
Andrew W.K. Releases 'Everybody Sins' Video
We Came As Romans Deliver 'Darkbloom' With New Video
Turnstile Premiere 'Alien Love Call' (Feat. Blood Orange) Video
Dierks Bentley Releases 'Live From Telluride' EP
Within Temptation and Annisokay Share 'Shed My Skin' Video