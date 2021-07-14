Turnstile Premiere 'Alien Love Call' (Feat. Blood Orange) Video

Turnstile have released a music video for their new single "Alien Love Call" (Feat. Blood Orange) and announced the details for their forthcoming studio album.

The new record will be entitled "Glow On" and is set to be released by Roadrunner Records on August 27th. It was co-produced by Mike Elizondo and frontman Brendan Yates.

The "Alien Love Call" music video was directed and edited by Yates and bandmate Pat McCrory and it features Hi8 live performance footage. Watch it below:

Related Stories

News > Turnstile