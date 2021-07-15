Cinderella's Jeff LaBar Dead At 58

Cinderella guitarist Jeff LaBar has passed away. The sad news was revealed via social media by his son, Sebastian. A cause of death has not been revealed. He was 58 years old.

Sebastian wrote in a social media post, "So i just got the call... Jeff LaBar, my father, my hero, my idol, passed away today. I'm currently at a loss for words. I love you pop!"

His Cinderella bandmates also shared the following statement and said that they, their families and management request privacy at this time. They said, "Heavy hearts cannot begin to describe the feeling of losing our brother Jeff.

"The bond between us over decades of creating music and touring the world is something that we as a band uniquely shared. Those memories with Jeff will be forever alive in our hearts. It's unimaginable that one of our band brothers has left us. We're sending his wife Debinique, his son Sebastian, family, and friends our deepest condolences.

"Jeff's memory and music will be with us forever. We all... band, family and management appreciate the overwhelming outpouring of love. Rest In Peace Jeff" - Tom, Eric & Fred"

