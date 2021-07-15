Judas Priest Releasing Career Spanning Box Set

Judas Priest have announced that they are celebrating their 50th anniversary with the release of a limited edition career spanning box set on October 15th.
The special 42 CD collection will include every official live and studio album that the legendary band has released to date, along with 13 unreleased discs.
Rob Halford had this to say, "Judas Priest's curated box set representing 50 heavy metal years is the ultimate treasure trove defining the bands unwavering commitment to keeping and defending the heavy metal faith" -
Glenn Tipton added, "If there's one box set you should have in your Heavy Metal collection it should be this one - it's immortal - proclaiming and truly representing Metal for over 50 years - Flying the Flag and proudly leading the way inspiring many bands throughout the years----this 42 CD selection says it all------it's a big part of Metal history and as such will live forever....." See the track details below:
5 previously unreleased live stereo recordings from the archives
Restored and edited by Tom Allom at La Cucina W8
Mastered by Alex Wharton at Abbey Road Studios, London
CD30 & CD31 - Live In Atlanta '82 (Previously Unreleased)
CD30
The Hellion / Electric Eye
Riding on the Wind
Heading Out to the Highway
Metal Gods
Bloodstone
Breaking the Law
Sinner
Desert Plains
The Ripper
Diamonds and Rust
CD31
Devils Child
Screaming for Vengeance
You've Got Another Thing Coming
Victim of Changes
Living After Midnight
The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)
Hell Bent For Leather
CD32 - Live At The Mudd Club '79
Hell Bent For Leather
Delivering The Goods
Running Wild
Beyond The Realms Of Death
The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)
Victim Of Changes
Rock Forever
Starbreaker
CD33 & CD34 - Live In Houston '86
CD33
Out In The Cold
Locked In
Heading Out To The Highway
Metal Gods
Breaking The Law
Love Bites
Some Heads Are Gonna Roll
The Sentinel
Private Property
Desert Plains
Rock You All Around The World
CD34
The Hellion/ Electric Eye
Turbo Lover
Freewheel Burning
Victim Of Changes
The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)
Living After Midnight
You've Got Another Thing Comin'
Hell Bent For Leather
CD35 & CD36 - Live In New Haven '88
CD35
The Hellion/ Electric Eye
Metal Gods
Sinner
Breaking The Law
Come And Get It
I'm a Rocker
The Sentinel
The Ripper
Beyond The Realms Of Death
Some Heads Are Gonna Roll
CD36
Turbo Lover
Ram It Down
Heavy Metal
Victim Of Changes
The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)
Living After Midnight
You've Got Another Thing Comin'
Hell Bent For Leather
CD37 - Los Angeles '90 (Previously Unreleased)
Riding on the Wind
Grinder
Heading Out to the Highway
Between the Hammer & the Anvil
Bloodstone
Better by You, Better Than Me
Leather Rebel
The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)
Hell Bent for Leather
You've Got Another Thing Coming
CD38 - London '81(Previously Unreleased)
Solar Angels Intro / Heading Out to the Highway
Metal Gods
Hell Bent for Leather
Breaking the Law
Sinner
Beyond the Realms of Death
Grinder
Desert Plains
You Don't Have to Be Old to Be Wise
Victim of Changes
The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)
CD39 - Denver '80 (Previously Unreleased)
Hell Bent for Leather
The Ripper
Running Wild
Living After Midnight
Sinner
Beyond the Realms of Death
You Don't Have to Be Old to Be Wise
Grinder
Victim of Changes
Steeler
Genocide
Tyrant
The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)
CD40 - Irvine '91 (Previously Unreleased)
Hell Bent for Leather
Heading Out to the Highway
The Hellion / Electric Eye
Diamonds and Rust
All Guns Blazing
Metal Gods
Some Heads Are Gonna Roll
The Ripper
Night Crawler
Turbo Lover
A Touch of Evil
Painkiller
The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)
Breaking the Law
Living After Midnight
You've Got Another Thing Coming
CD41 & CD42 - Beyond Live & Rare
Previously unreleased stereo recordings from the archives
CD41
Epitaph (Studio Demo) Demo from 1976's Sad Wings Of Destiny
Solar Angels (Live) July 22, 1981 - New York, NY - The Palladium
Sinner (Live) July 22, 1981 - New York, NY - The Palladium
Desert Plains (Live) July 22, 1981 - New York, NY - The Palladium
You Don't Have To Be Old To Be Wise (Live) July 22, 1981 - New York, NY - The Palladium
Genocide (Live) May 09, 1978 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
Victim Of Changes (Live) May 09, 1978 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
Ripper (Live) May 09, 1978 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
Screaming For Vengeance (Live) November 24, 1982 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Convention Center
The Green Manalishi (With The Two Pronged Crown) (Live) June 07, 1981 - Odessa, TX - Ector County Coliseum
Victim of Changes (Live) June 07, 1981 - Odessa, TX - Ector County Coliseum
CD42
Tyrant (Live) June 07, 1981 - Odessa, TX - Ector County Coliseum
Diamonds and Rust (Live) February 14, 1981 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Jaap Edenhal
White Heat Red Hot (Live) July 29, 1978 - Tokyo, Japan - Yuubin Chokin Hall
Better By You Better Than Me (Live) July 29, 1978 - Tokyo, Japan - Yuubin Chokin Hall
Starbreaker (Live) July 29, 1978 - Tokyo, Japan - Yuubin Chokin Hall
Rock Forever (Live) Killing Machine Tour - February 09, 1979 - Tokyo, Japan - Kōsei Nenkin Kaikan
Evil Fantasies (Live) Killing Machine Tour - February 09, 1979 - Tokyo, Japan - Kōsei Nenkin Kaikan
Troubleshooter (Live) World Wide Blitz Tour - February 29, 1981 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Rhein-Main-Halle
Grinder (Live) World Wide Blitz Tour - February 29, 1981 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Rhein-Main-Halle
The Sentinel (Live) May 02, 1984 - Albuquerque, NM - Tingley Coliseum
Freewheel Burning (Live) May 02, 1984 - Albuquerque, NM - Tingley Coliseum
All Guns Blazing (Live) August 17, 1991 - Montreal, QC, Canada - Forum de Montreal
Painkiller (Live) March 26, 1991 - Sheffield, England - Sheffield City Hall
Mother Sun (Live) October 11, 1975 - Slough, England - Slough College
REFLECTIONS - 50 HEAVY METAL YEARS OF MUSIC
1CD
Let Us Prey / Call for the Priest
You Don't Have to Be Old to Be Wise
Fever
Eat Me Alive
All Guns Blazing
Never The Heroes
Dissident Aggressor (Live)
Out in the Cold (Live)
Judas Priest - Running Wild (Live)
*Victim Of Changes (Live) (May 09, 1978 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre)
*The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown) (Live) (Point of Entry 'Worldwide Blitz' Tour - Live in Hammersmith, London - November 21, 1981 - Foundations Forum - Hammersmith Odeon)
*Bloodstone (Live) (Screaming For Vengeance World Vengeance Tour - Live in Atlanta, GA - December 11, 1982 - The Omni)
*Judas Priest - The Ripper (Live) (Irvine, CA - July 12, 1991 - Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre)
*Beyond the Realms of Death (Live) (Killing Machine/Hell Bent For Leather Tour - Live In New York, NY - March 11, 1979 - The Mudd Club)
*The Hellion / Electric Eye (Live) (Turbo 'Fuel For Life' Tour - Live In Houston, TX - June 21, 1986 - The Summit)
*Sinner (Live) (Ram It Down 'Mercenaries Of Metal' Tour - Live In New Haven, CT - August 7, 1988 - New Haven Veterans Memorial Coliseum)
*previously unreleased
REFLECTIONS - 50 HEAVY METAL YEARS OF MUSIC
2LP DOUBLE GATEFOLD RED VINYL, 180GSM
SIDE A
Let Us Prey / Call for the Priest
You Don't Have to Be Old to Be Wise
Fever
Eat Me Alive
SIDE B
All Guns Blazing
Never The Heroes
Dissident Aggressor (Live)
Out in the Cold (Live)
Judas Priest - Running Wild (Live)
SIDE C *previously unreleased*
Victim Of Changes (Live) (May 09, 1978 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre)
The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown) (Live) (Point of Entry 'Worldwide Blitz' Tour - Live in Hammersmith, London - November 21, 1981 - Foundations Forum - Hammersmith Odeon)
Bloodstone (Live) (Screaming For Vengeance World Vengeance Tour - Live in Atlanta, GA - December 11, 1982 - The Omni)
Judas Priest - The Ripper (Live) (Irvine, CA - July 12, 1991 - Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre)
SIDE D *previously unreleased*
Beyond the Realms of Death (Live) (Killing Machine/Hell Bent For Leather Tour - Live In New York, NY - March 11, 1979 - The Mudd Club)
The Hellion / Electric Eye (Live) (Turbo 'Fuel For Life' Tour - Live In Houston, TX - June 21, 1986 - The Summit)
Sinner (Live) (Ram It Down 'Mercenaries Of Metal' Tour - Live In New Haven, CT - August 7, 1988 - New Haven Veterans Memorial Coliseum)
