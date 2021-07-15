Metallica Share Rough Mix Of 'The Unforgiven'

(hennemusic) Metallica are previewing their forthcoming expanded Black Album reissue with streaming audio of a rough mix of their classic track, "The Unforgiven."
The May 14, 1991 production mix is featured on the 2CD "Rough & Alternate Mixes" included in the Remastered Deluxe Box Set of The Black Album.
The Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set containing the remastered album on 180G 2LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), 6 DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a Metallica lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card).
The reissue will be available in multiple configurations on September 10, including 180 gram Double Vinyl LP, Standard CD and 3 CD Expanded Edition, and digital formats.
"The Unforgiven" followed "Enter Sandman" as the second single from the "Metallica" album; the songs reached No. 35 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and was a Top 40 track in more than a dozen countries. Stream the rough mix here.
