Rory Gallagher's Debut Album Expanded For 50th Anniversary

UMC/UMe have announced that they are celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Rory Gallagher's eponymous 1971 debut solo album, by releasing a special box set.

The five-disc Deluxe Box Set will be hitting stores on September 3rd and will include a brand-new mix of the original album, as well as 30 previously unreleased outtakes and alternate takes.

It will also feature a six-song 1971 BBC Radio John Peel Sunday Concert, plus four 1971 BBC Radio Sounds of the Seventies session tracks, all mastered at Abbey Road Studios.

Also included is a previously unreleased 50-minute DVD of Rory's first-ever solo concert which was filmed in Paris for the "Pop Deux" television show. See the formats and tracklisting below:





4CD+1DVD Deluxe Set / Super Deluxe Digital

CD1

Laundromat - 50th Anniversary Edition

Just The Smile - 50th Anniversary Edition

I Fall Apart - 50th Anniversary Edition

Wave Myself Goodbye - 50th Anniversary Edition

Hands Up - 50th Anniversary Edition

Sinner Boy - 50th Anniversary Edition

For The Last Time - 50th Anniversary Edition

It's You - 50th Anniversary Edition

I'm Not Surprised - 50th Anniversary Edition

Can't Believe It's True - 50th Anniversary Edition



CD2

Gypsy Woman - Tangerine Studio Session

It Takes Time - Tangerine Studio Session

I Fall Apart - Tangerine Studio Session

Wave Myself Goodbye - Tangerine Studio Session

At The Bottom - Alternate Take 1

At The Bottom - Alternate Take 2

At The Bottom - Alternate Take 3

At The Bottom - Alternate Take 4

Advision Jam

Laundromat - Alternate Take 1

Just The Smile - Alternate Take 1

Just The Smile - Alternate Take 2

I Fall Apart - Alternate Take 1

Wave Myself Goodbye - Alternate Take 1

Wave Myself Goodbye - Alternate Take 2

CD3

Hands Up - Alternate Take 1

Hands Up - Alternate Take 2

Hands Up - Alternate Take 3

Hands Up - Alternate Take 4

Hands Up - Alternate Take 5

Hands Up - Alternate Take 6

Sinner Boy - Alternate Take 1

Sinner Boy - Alternate Take 2

Sinner Boy - Alternate Take 3

For The Last Time - Alternate Take 1

For The Last Time - Alternate Take 2

For The Last Time - Alternate Take 3

It's You - Alternate Take 1

It's You - Alternate Take 2

I'm Not Surprised - Alternate Take 1

I'm Not Surprised - Alternate Take 2

Can't Believe It's True - Alternate Take 1

CD4

For The Last Time - Live On BBC "Sounds Of The Seventies" / 1971*

Laundromat - Live On BBC "Sounds Of The Seventies" / 1971*

It Takes Time - Live On BBC "Sounds Of The Seventies" / 1971*

I Fall Apart - Live On BBC "Sounds Of The Seventies" / 1971*

Hands Up - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971

For The Last Time - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971

In Your Town - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971

Just The Smile - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971

Laundromat - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971

It Takes Time - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971

(*Off-Air Recording)

DVD

Interview

Hands Up

Wave Myself Goodbye

It Takes Time

Sinner Boy

For the Last Time

The Same Thing

I Fall Apart

2CD

CD1

Laundromat - 50th Anniversary Edition

Just The Smile - 50th Anniversary Edition

I Fall Apart - 50th Anniversary Edition

Wave Myself Goodbye - 50th Anniversary Edition

Hands Up - 50th Anniversary Edition

Sinner Boy - 50th Anniversary Edition

For The Last Time - 50th Anniversary Edition

It's You - 50th Anniversary Edition

I'm Not Surprised - 50th Anniversary Edition

Can't Believe It's True - 50th Anniversary Edition

CD2

Gypsy Woman - Tangerine Studio Session

It Takes Time - Tangerine Studio Session

I Fall Apart - Tangerine Studio Session

At The Bottom - Alternate Take 3

At The Bottom - Alternate Take 4

Advision Jam

Laundromat - Alternate Take 1

Just The Smile - Alternate Take 1

Wave Myself Goodbye - Alternate Take 2

Hands Up - Alternate Take 2

Sinner Boy - Alternate Take 3

For The Last Time - Alternate Take 1

It's You - Alternate Take 2

I'm Not Surprised - Alternate Take 1

For The Last Time - Live On BBC "Sounds Of The Seventies" / 1971*

Laundromat - Live On BBC "Sounds Of The Seventies" / 1971*

It Takes Time - Live On BBC "Sounds Of The Seventies" / 1971*

I Fall Apart - Live On BBC "Sounds Of The Seventies" / 1971*

(*Off-Air Recording)

3LP

SIDE ALaundromat - 50th Anniversary EditionJust The Smile - 50th Anniversary EditionI Fall Apart - 50th Anniversary EditionWave Myself Goodbye - 50th Anniversary EditionHands Up - 50th Anniversary Edition

SIDE B

Sinner Boy - 50th Anniversary Edition

For The Last Time - 50th Anniversary Edition

It's You - 50th Anniversary Edition

I'm Not Surprised - 50th Anniversary Edition

Can't Believe It's True - 50th Anniversary Edition



SIDE C

Gypsy Woman - Tangerine Studio Session

It Takes Time - Tangerine Studio Session

I Fall Apart - Tangerine Studio Session

At The Bottom - Alternate Take 3

At The Bottom - Alternate Take 4

Advision Jam

SIDE D

Laundromat - Alternate Take 1

Just The Smile - Alternate Take 1

Wave Myself Goodbye - Alternate Take 2

Hands Up - Alternate Take 2

SIDE E

Sinner Boy - Alternate Take 3

For The Last Time - Alternate Take 1

It's You - Alternate Take 2

I'm Not Surprised - Alternate Take 1

SIDE F

For The Last Time - Live On BBC "Sounds Of The Seventies" / 1971*

Laundromat - Live On BBC "Sounds Of The Seventies" / 1971*

It Takes Time - Live On BBC "Sounds Of The Seventies" / 1971*

I Fall Apart - Live On BBC "Sounds Of The Seventies" / 1971*

(*Off-Air Recording)

1LP Neon Orange (transparent) Vinyl - John Peel Sunday Concert 28/08/1971

SIDE A

Hands Up - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971

For The Last Time - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971

In Your Town - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971



SIDE B

Just The Smile - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971

Laundromat - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971

It Takes Time - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971

Deluxe Digital HD / Deluxe Digital Standard

Laundromat - 50th Anniversary EditionJust The Smile - 50th Anniversary EditionI Fall Apart - 50th Anniversary EditionWave Myself Goodbye - 50th Anniversary EditionHands Up - 50th Anniversary EditionSinner Boy - 50th Anniversary EditionFor The Last Time - 50th Anniversary EditionIt's You - 50th Anniversary EditionI'm Not Surprised - 50th Anniversary EditionCan't Believe It's True - 50th Anniversary EditionGypsy Woman - Tangerine Studio SessionIt Takes Time - Tangerine Studio SessionI Fall Apart - Tangerine Studio SessionAt The Bottom - Alternate Take 3At The Bottom - Alternate Take 4Advision JamLaundromat - Alternate Take 1Just The Smile - Alternate Take 1Wave Myself Goodbye - Alternate Take 2Hands Up - Alternate Take 2Sinner Boy - Alternate Take 3For The Last Time - Alternate Take 1It's You - Alternate Take 2

