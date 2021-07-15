UMC/UMe have announced that they are celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Rory Gallagher's eponymous 1971 debut solo album, by releasing a special box set.
The five-disc Deluxe Box Set will be hitting stores on September 3rd and will include a brand-new mix of the original album, as well as 30 previously unreleased outtakes and alternate takes.
It will also feature a six-song 1971 BBC Radio John Peel Sunday Concert, plus four 1971 BBC Radio Sounds of the Seventies session tracks, all mastered at Abbey Road Studios.
Also included is a previously unreleased 50-minute DVD of Rory's first-ever solo concert which was filmed in Paris for the "Pop Deux" television show. See the formats and tracklisting below:
CD1
Laundromat - 50th Anniversary Edition
Just The Smile - 50th Anniversary Edition
I Fall Apart - 50th Anniversary Edition
Wave Myself Goodbye - 50th Anniversary Edition
Hands Up - 50th Anniversary Edition
Sinner Boy - 50th Anniversary Edition
For The Last Time - 50th Anniversary Edition
It's You - 50th Anniversary Edition
I'm Not Surprised - 50th Anniversary Edition
Can't Believe It's True - 50th Anniversary Edition
Rory Gallagher's Debut Album Expanded For 50th Anniversary