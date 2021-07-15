Tesla Announce Let's Get Real Tour

(hennemusic) Tesla have announced a series of new dates for their 2021 Let's Get Real! tour. Set to open in Grants Pass, Or on August 5, the trek has been expanded following schedule updates for headline dates and appearances with Lynyrd Skynyrd.

The 2021 run now includes a mix of newly-revealed headline shows, festival gigs, and opening slots with Kid Rock, Styx....with more events to be announced.

"We are so excited and anxious to get back to performing 'real' live concerts again," says guitarist Frank Hannon. "There's nothing like the energy of being in the same spontaneous moment with an audience of people. Tesla has always taken pride in being a high energy live band relying on performances without any backing tracks or pre-recorded help.

"We are planning some surprises for our fans on this upcoming tour by playing some deeper Tesla cuts as well as a fresh brand new song we just wrote. Of course we will play the hits as well, but introducing a fresh new track on this return is something we are very excited about!" See the dates here

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

