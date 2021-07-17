CMT Giants: Charley Pride TV Special Announced

CMT have announced that they will be celebrating country music legend Charley Pride with a 90-minute special entitled "CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride," that will premiere on Wednesday, August 25th at 9p/8c.

The star-packed special will include performances of Charley's biggest hits by Alan Jackson, Darius Rucker, son Dion Pride, Garth Brooks, George Strait, Gladys Knight, Jimmie Allen, Lee Ann Womack, Luke Combs featuring Robert Randolph + Reyna Roberts, Mickey Guyton and Wynonna.

Special guests Neal McCoy, Nolan Ryan, Reba, Ronnie Milsap, and Charley's wife Rozene Pride, also appear to share their personal memories and reflect on Charley's lasting legacy.

"It's an incredibly great honor to celebrate Charley Pride's career from the perspective of those who knew him best - his friends, family and peers," shared Margaret Comeaux, Executive Producer, CMT. "As a true 'giant' in country music, Charley serves as an inspiration for present and future artists, and his legendary career transcends barriers with music that stands the test of time."

Rozene Pride added, "I am delighted to have so many giants in the business celebrate the legacy of Pride. He would have been so happy to see the artists give so generously of their time and talent honoring him. This truly is a testament to the impact that he had on the country music community for so many years."

