Imagine Dragons Share Emotional 'Wrecked' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 07-17-2021

video still courtesy Full Coverage

Imagine Dragons have premiered a music video for their latest single, "Wrecked". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Mecury - Act 1".

As we previously reported, "Wrecked" was inspired after Dan Reynolds tragically lost his his sister-in-law, Alisha Durtschi Reynolds, to cancer. He shared, "She was the brightest light. A beacon of joy and strength for everyone she met.

"Her sudden passing has shaken me in ways that I still am unable to express. I was with her and my brother when she passed, and it was the first time in my life that I had witnessed death in this way. It sealed into my mind the fragility of life and finality of this all. I've watched my brother face something that no one should have to. But I've also seen his faith bring him hope in a future with her. I can only hope for the same.

"This song was my way of dealing with it all, as music has always been my refuge. No longer being a man of fervent faith, I can only hope that she hears it somewhere in a place where she is healed and no longer in pain. This song is my wish for an eternity with those that I love."

The record was produced by Rick Rubin and is set to hit stores on September 3rd. "Wrecked" is the third single from the album following "Follow You" and "Cutthroat." Watch the video below:

