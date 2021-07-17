John 5's New Album Will Feature Peter Criss and Dave Mustaine

John 5 (Rob Zombie, ex-Marilyn Manson, David Lee Roth) has revealed that his forthcoming instrumental album will feature some special guest appearances.
The record will be entitled "Sinner," and it set to be released on Halloween (October 31st). John 5 told Los Angeles radio station KLOS that it will feature original KISS drummer Peter Criss and Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine.
He said, "It's all instrumental, like my crazy stuff that I do. We have Peter Criss playing drums on 'Georgia On My Mind', we have Dave Mustaine doing a little vocal thing because we have these little vocal hooks in each song. So it's super cool and it sounds so good. I love Megadeth so much, so I was, like, 'Oh my God. We've gotta see if Mustaine will do it...' and he kills it." Watch the interview below:
