Billy Bragg Shares 'I Will Be Your Shield' Video

Billy Bragg have premiered a music video for his brand new single "I Will Be Your Shield". The track comes from his forthcoming album, "The Million Things That Never Happened", which is set to hit stores on October 8th.

Bragg recorded the 12 song album, his 10th studio record, at Echo Zoo studio in Eastbourne and it was produced by Romeo Stodart and Dave Izumi.

He had this to say about the new song, "To me this (I Will Be Your Shield) is the heart and soul of the album. I've come to the conclusion that empathy is the currency of music - that our job as songwriters is to help people come to terms with their feelings by offering them examples of how others may have dealt with a situation similar to that in which listeners find themselves. After what we've all been through, the idea of being a shield, physically, emotionally, psychologically, really resonates." Watch the video below:

