Former VJs To Mark MTV's 40th Anniversary With Panel Discussion

The 40th anniversary of MTV will be celebrate with a special panel discussion featuring former VJs from the network at theROCKNPOD Expo in Nashville.

The special event is taking place on August 6th through 8th with the 'When Music Ruled Television' panel scheduled for August 7th at the HiltonNashville Airport hotel in Nashville, TN.

The panel will feature a discussion from former MTV VJ's Mark Goodman, Riki Rachtman, and Matt Pinfield. Other panels taking place during the ROCKNPOD Expo will include a 'Women Who Rock' panel that features Pamela Des Barres and others, as well as a discussion panel of the making of David Lee Roth's 'Eat 'Em & Smile' album featuring band members Billy Sheehan and Gregg Bissonette.

There will also be acoustic performances by Anthony Corder (Tora Tora), The Talismen, Roxy Blue, and up-and-coming bands Native Sons and SteelCity are also featured.

Other guests for the event will include drum legends Carmine and Vinny Appice, Gregg Bissonette, RonKeel, comedians Don Jamieson (That Metal Show) and Craig Gass as well as members of SaigonKick, Accept and many more.

Find more details here.

