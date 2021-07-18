Miranda Lambert Launches Summer Tour Dates

Miranda Lambert launched her summer tour dates this weekend in Belmont, OH and has announced headline dates and festival appearances that run through November.

Lambert is next scheduled to visit the Porter County Fair in Valparaiso, IN on July 23rd and will be wrapping up her live activities on November 14th in Ridgefield, WA.

Her music festival appearances include Rock The South in Cullman, AL on August 14th, A Night in the Country East in Mill Spring, NC on August 27th, Country Spirit Music Festival in Glenmoore, PA on August 28th and the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, FL on November 14th. See all of the dates below:

Saturday, July 17, 2021: Valley View Campground - Belmont, OH

Friday, July 23, 2021: Porter County Fair - Valparaiso, IN

Saturday, July 24, 2021: Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort - Mount Pleasant, MI

Saturday, July 31, 2021: Guthrie's River Ruckus - Guthrie Center, IA

Thursday, August 5, 2021: Daily's Place Amphitheater - Jacksonville, FL

Friday, August 6, 2021: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GA

Saturday, August 7, 2021: River Park Amphitheater - Wilmington, NC

Thursday, August 12, 2021: Choctaw Grand Theater - Durant, OK

Friday, August 13, 2021: Choctaw Grand Theater - Durant, OK

Saturday, August 14, 2021: Rock The South - Cullman, AL

Friday, August 20, 2021: Whitewater Amphitheater - New Braunfels, TX

Saturday, August 21, 2021: Whitewater Amphitheater - New Braunfels, TX

Saturday, August 22, 2021: Whitewater Amphitheater - New Braunfels, TX

Thursday, August 26, 2021: Minnesota State Fair - Saint Paul, MN

Friday, August 27, 2021: A Night in the Country East - Mill Spring, NC

Saturday, August 28, 2021: Country Spirit Music Festival - Glenmoore, PA

Thursday, September 2, 2021: Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys - South Lake Tahoe, NV

Saturday, September 4, 2021: Laughlin Events Center - Laughlin, NV

Friday, November 12, 2021: Tortuga Music Festival - Fort Lauderdale, FL

Sunday, November 14, 2021: ilani Casino Resort - Cowlitz Ballroom - Ridgefield, WA

