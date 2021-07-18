Steve Vai Helps Jonah Nilsson Deliver 'Diamond Ring'

Swedish singer and multi-instrumentalist and Dirty Loops frontman Jonah Nilsson has recruited guitar legend Steve Vai for his brand new single entitled "Diamond Ring".

The music video for the track features music industry icon Quincy Jones, who had this to say about Nilsson, "He's different though, he's got the perfect balance of right brain creativity and left brain music theory. It's in his blood. He's got soul, with one of the biggest ranges I've ever heard."

Jonah shared, "I'm so so excited to present this song that has been in the works for a long time! It's a very dance-friendly song with lots of fun musical elements with Steve Vai ending the song with a crazy solo!

"I thought to myself, this song needs the most epic, crazy, guitar-hero solo possible and there is only one person who could've delivered that. STEVE VAI!"

Vai added, "There's a new breed of brilliant evolutionary musicians breaking onto the scene, and this track is the evidence. It takes pop to another dimension of groove, musicality, and overall bad-assery. It's amazeballs." Watch the video below:

