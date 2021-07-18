Swedish singer and multi-instrumentalist and Dirty Loops frontman Jonah Nilsson has recruited guitar legend Steve Vai for his brand new single entitled "Diamond Ring".
The music video for the track features music industry icon Quincy Jones, who had this to say about Nilsson, "He's different though, he's got the perfect balance of right brain creativity and left brain music theory. It's in his blood. He's got soul, with one of the biggest ranges I've ever heard."
Jonah shared, "I'm so so excited to present this song that has been in the works for a long time! It's a very dance-friendly song with lots of fun musical elements with Steve Vai ending the song with a crazy solo!
"I thought to myself, this song needs the most epic, crazy, guitar-hero solo possible and there is only one person who could've delivered that. STEVE VAI!"
Vai added, "There's a new breed of brilliant evolutionary musicians breaking onto the scene, and this track is the evidence. It takes pop to another dimension of groove, musicality, and overall bad-assery. It's amazeballs." Watch the video below:
KISS Reunion With Ace and Peter Impossible Says Paul Stanley- Former VJs To Mark MTV's 40th Anniversary- more
John 5's New Album Will Feature Peter Criss and Dave Mustaine- Imagine Dragons Share Emotional 'Wrecked' Video- CMT Giants: Charley Pride TV Special Announced- more
Journey's 'Escape' Album Certified Diamond- Sex Pistols Members Suing Johnny Rotten Over Song Rights- John Mayer- more
Iron Maiden Reveal The Writing On The Wall- Foo Fighters Postpone Forum Concert- Cinderella's Jeff LaBar Dead At 58- more
Interview: King Crimson's Tony Levin
RockPile: Greg Antista and the Lonely Streets- Tombstones in Their Eyes- F8TLSTK
KISS Reunion With Ace and Peter Impossible Says Paul Stanley
Former VJs To Mark MTV's 40th Anniversary With Panel Discussion
Lexxi Foxx Leaves Steel Panther
Steve Vai Helps Jonah Nilsson Deliver 'Diamond Ring'
Miranda Lambert Launches Summer Tour Dates
The Picturebooks Recruit Black Stone Cherry Star For New Song
Trey Anastasio Band Announce Fall Tour
Billy Bragg Shares 'I Will Be Your Shield' Video