George Lynch Delivers 'Death By A Thousand Licks'

Former Dokken guitarist George Lynch has released a new track called "Death By A Thousand Licks". The song comes from his forthcoming instrumental album, "Seamless".

George had this to say, "'Death By A Thousand Licks' was the last piece I wrote for Seamless. I decided to do something that was maniacal and shooting from the hip, completely improvised.

"It isn't really intended to be a fully developed composition but more of a vehicle for solo insanity. I think at least half of what I played is in the right key."

The album is set to be released on "August 20th" in various formats by RatPakRecords and was produced by Lynch. Stream "Death By A Thousand Licks" below:

