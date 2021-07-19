The Killers Announce New Album 'Pressure Machine'

The Killers have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album, their seventh record, entitled "Pressure Machine", on August 13th and have shared a video trailer for the effort.
The new album, like 2020's "Imploding The Mirage", was co-produced by The Killers, Shawn Everett, and Jonathan Rado (of Foxygen), and came in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.
Frontman Brandon Flowers explains, "everything came to this grinding halt. And it was the first time in a long time for me that I was faced with silence. And out of that silence this record began to bloom, full of songs that would have otherwise been too quiet and drowned out by the noise of typical Killers records."
Inspiration for the record came from Flowers hometown of Nephi, Utah. "We were discussing [Brandon] moving to Nephi as a kid and being stuck in the middle of nowhere," says drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. "And during Covid-19, it started to feel like we were all in the middle of nowhere."
Flowers added, "I discovered this grief that I hadn't dealt with, many memories of my time in Nephi are tender. But the ones tied to fear or great sadness were emotionally charged.
"I've got more understanding now than when we started the band, and hopefully I was able to do justice to these stories and these lives in this little town that I grew up in." Watch the trailer below:
