Epiphone Launches The Slash Collection

Epiphone have officially launched the brand new Epiphone Slash Collection, which joins the Gibson Slash Collection, making fourteen guitars in production.

Slash had this to say, "I'm really proud to present this great line up of excellent quality, signature Epiphone guitars, They sound & look fantastic. It's all I could ask for."



We were sent the following details: A part of the Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Collection, the all-new Epiphone Slash Collection celebrates the influential guitars Slash has used throughout his storied music career which continues to inspire multiple generations of players around the world. Perfect for every stage, players of all levels, and accessible, the full collection includes the Epiphone Slash Les Paul™ Standard finished in Appetite Burst, November Burst, Anaconda Burst and Vermillion Burst, the Slash "Victoria" Les Paul Standard Goldtop in Gold, and on the acoustic front, the Epiphone Slash J-45 in Vermillion Burst and November Burst. Exclusive to every guitar in the entire Epiphone Slash Collection are Slash's "Skully" signature drawing on the back of the headstock, Slash's signature on the truss rod cover, and a custom hardshell case with Slash's "Skully" logo included.

Each Slash Victoria Les Paul Standard Goldtop guitar features a mahogany body with a maple cap, a Graph Tech nut, Epiphone LockTone Tune-O-Matic bridge and Stop Bar tailpiece, and Slash's personal touches including a C-shape neck profile, Epiphone Custom ProBucker pickups, color-coordinated hardware appointments, CTS potentiometers with Orange Drop capacitors and Epiphone Strap Locks.

Watch and interview with Slash discussing the guitars below:

