Jason Aldean Scores His 25th No. 1 Hit

As Jason Aldean prepares to get Back In The Saddle for a summer/fall tour, he is celebrating his 25th No. 1 hit as his song "Blame It On You" claimed the tops spots on the Mediabase/Country Aircheck Singles chart and Billboard's Country Airplay.
He had this to say, "25 No. one songs is bigger than I could have dreamed while I was driving that delivery truck back in Macon, GA. This one is for the fans, Country Radio and my team for taking this crazy ride with us."
Jason will be kicking off his Back In The Saddle Tour on August 5th in Virginia Beach, VA at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater and will be concluding on
08/05/21 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Watch the "Blame It On You" video and see the tour dates below:
08/06/21 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
08/07/21 Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
08/12/21 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
08/13/21 Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
08/14/21 Philadelphia, PA - BB&T Pavilion
08/19/21 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
08/20/21 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
08/21/21 Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
08/27/21 Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater
08/28/21 Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater
09/09/21 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
09/10/21 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
09/11/21 Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
09/16/21 Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
09/17/21 Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheater
09/18/21 Portland, OR - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
09/23/21 Sacramento, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
09/24/21 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/25/21 Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
09/30/21 Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
10/01/21 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
10/02/21 Denver, CO - Ball Arena
10/07/21 Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center
10/08/21 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
10/09/21 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
10/14/21 Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
10/15/21 Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
10/16/21 Birstow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
10/21/21 Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
10/22/21 Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
10/23/21 Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
10/28/21 Estero, FL - Hertz Arena
10/29/21 West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
10/30/21 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
