Jason Aldean Scores His 25th No. 1 Hit

As Jason Aldean prepares to get Back In The Saddle for a summer/fall tour, he is celebrating his 25th No. 1 hit as his song "Blame It On You" claimed the tops spots on the Mediabase/Country Aircheck Singles chart and Billboard's Country Airplay.

He had this to say, "25 No. one songs is bigger than I could have dreamed while I was driving that delivery truck back in Macon, GA. This one is for the fans, Country Radio and my team for taking this crazy ride with us."

Jason will be kicking off his Back In The Saddle Tour on August 5th in Virginia Beach, VA at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater and will be concluding on

The "reliable performer" (OC Register) is gearing up for his upcoming BACK IN THE SADDLE TOUR 2021 launching Aug. 5th in Virginia Beach, VA with special guests HARDY and Lainey Wilson.

08/05/21 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach October 30th in Tampa, FL at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Watch the "Blame It On You" video and see the tour dates below:

08/06/21 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

08/07/21 Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

08/12/21 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

08/13/21 Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

08/14/21 Philadelphia, PA - BB&T Pavilion

08/19/21 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

08/20/21 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

08/21/21 Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

08/27/21 Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

08/28/21 Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

09/09/21 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

09/10/21 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

09/11/21 Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

09/16/21 Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

09/17/21 Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheater

09/18/21 Portland, OR - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

09/23/21 Sacramento, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

09/24/21 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/25/21 Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

09/30/21 Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

10/01/21 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

10/02/21 Denver, CO - Ball Arena

10/07/21 Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

10/08/21 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

10/09/21 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

10/14/21 Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

10/15/21 Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

10/16/21 Birstow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

10/21/21 Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

10/22/21 Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

10/23/21 Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

10/28/21 Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

10/29/21 West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

10/30/21 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Related Stories

Jason Aldean To Launch The Back In The Saddle Tour

Jason Aldean Reveals Support For Livestream Concerts

Jason Aldean Returning To The Stage With Live at The Bonnaroo Farm

Jason Aldean Announces Album and Streams New Song

Jason Aldean Going Vegas This December

Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley Lead Country Megaticket

Jason Aldean Shares Baby Memphis' First Day at the Beach

Jason Aldean Raps On New Track 'Gettin' Warmed Up'

Jason Aldean Releases Intimate 'You Make It Easy' Live Performance

News > Jason Aldean