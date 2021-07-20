Journey Announce Special Symphony Performance

(hennemusic) Journey have announced that they will be performing a rare symphonic concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV on December 18.
The news marks the latest update to the band's 2021 live schedule, which will begin with a July 29 show at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL, just two days before they play Lollapalooza in the city.
A number of pre-sales for the Las Vegas event - including Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, and Live Nation - will run Wednesday, July 21 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, July 22 at 10 p.m. PT, with general public tickets going on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. PT.
Journey recently released a new single, "The Way We Used To Be"; the song marks their first new music since the 2011 album, "Eclipse." Watch the video here
