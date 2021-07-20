Rival Sons Announce Pressure And Time Anniversary Tour

Rival Sons have announced that they will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of their acclaimed album, "Pressure And Time", by launching a special North American tour this fall.

The tour will feature the band performing the album in full and will also include support from Dorothy on most dates, with Reignwolf or Myron Elkins featured on select dates.

They will be kicking things off on September 29th in Ft. Lauderdale, FL at the Culture Room and will wrap up the tour on November 13th in Anaheim, CA at the House of Blues. See the dates below:

Wed 09/29 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

Thu 09/30 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

Fri 10/1 - Panama City, FL - Sand Jam (Festival)

Sun 10/3 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Tue 10/5 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

Fri 10/8 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Sat 10/9 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Tue 10/12 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

Wed 10/13 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

Thu 10/14 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

Sat 10/16 -Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

Sun 10/17 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

Mon 10/18 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

Wed 10/20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

Fri 10/22 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Sat 10/23 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

Sun 10/24 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

Tue 10/26 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

Thu 10/28 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theater

Fri 10/29 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

Sun 10/31 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

Mon 11/1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Thu 11/4 Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House* (w/ Halestorm)

Fri 11/5 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

Sun 11/7 - Vancouver, BC - The Orpheum

Mon 11/8 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

Tue 11/9 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

Thu 11/11 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

Fri 11/12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Sat 11/13 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

