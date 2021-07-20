Rival Sons Announce Pressure And Time Anniversary Tour

Rival Sons have announced that they will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of their acclaimed album, "Pressure And Time", by launching a special North American tour this fall.
The tour will feature the band performing the album in full and will also include support from Dorothy on most dates, with Reignwolf or Myron Elkins featured on select dates.
They will be kicking things off on September 29th in Ft. Lauderdale, FL at the Culture Room and will wrap up the tour on November 13th in Anaheim, CA at the House of Blues. See the dates below:
Wed 09/29 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
Thu 09/30 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
Fri 10/1 - Panama City, FL - Sand Jam (Festival)
Sun 10/3 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
Tue 10/5 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
Fri 10/8 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
Sat 10/9 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
Tue 10/12 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
Wed 10/13 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
Thu 10/14 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
Sat 10/16 -Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
Sun 10/17 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
Mon 10/18 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
Wed 10/20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
Fri 10/22 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
Sat 10/23 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
Sun 10/24 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
Tue 10/26 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
Thu 10/28 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theater
Fri 10/29 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
Sun 10/31 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
Mon 11/1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
Thu 11/4 Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House* (w/ Halestorm)
Fri 11/5 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
Sun 11/7 - Vancouver, BC - The Orpheum
Mon 11/8 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
Tue 11/9 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
Thu 11/11 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
Fri 11/12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Sat 11/13 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
