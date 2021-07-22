Lindsey Buckingham Revisits Fleetwood Mac Years On New Single

(hennemusic) Lindsey Buckingham is revisiting his years as a member of Fleetwood Mac with his new single, "On The Wrong Side," from his forthcoming self-titled album.

"On the Wrong Side" is about the peaks and valleys of life on the road with Fleetwood Mac," explains Buckingham, "and sports one of the album's most thought-provoking lyric: 'We were young, now we're old / Who can tell me which is worse?' The song evokes 'Go Your Own Way,' in that it's not a happy song, subject-matter wise, but it was an ebullient song musically. This was sort of the same idea."

Buckingham was fired from his longtime gig with Fleetwood Mac in 2018 after Stevie Nicks reportedly gave the band an ultimatum that she would leave if he didn't; the rocker successfully sued the group over his dismissal in a lawsuit that was settled later that same year.

Due September 17, the project was produced and recorded by Buckingham at his home studio in Los Angeles over the past few years. "On The Wrong Side" follows "I Don't Mind" as the second preview of the forthcoming record, which he'll promote on a US tour that will begin in Milwaukee, WI on September 1. Stream the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

