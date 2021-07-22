Singled Out: Louise Cappi's Hope

New Orleans based singer/songwriter Louise Cappi just released her new single "Hope", the title song from her forthcoming album, and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

My new single, "HOPE", the title track from my new album of the same name, was conceived during the Covid lock down. As I watched in, horror, what was happening in the world, I thought, "how can I help ease the pain."

Hope is the thing that gets people through a crisis. So I asked myself the question, "What is hope?" Then I went about answering that question for myself. The chorus reads, "What is hope?" It's the strength in your veins, it gives you the courage to try again, what is hope? It's the steel in your spine, it takes you to the finish line. HOPE is the ANTIDOTE."

The chorus is supported by a choir of voices that swells to a spine tingling and inspiring crescendo. That hopefully introduces to the listener the thought, "yes I can get through this."

I wrote all of the songs in the album with the desire to lift up the souls of those willing to give a listen. Some of the songs deal with heavy topics, but I never leave it there without a positive resolution. Some of the songs are very humorous as well.

The album is a fusion of rock, blues, and jazz with soul as the foundation. My dream team of amazing musicians, Michael Clement on guitar, Sam Lobley on bass guitar and stand up bass, and drummer, Sam Colgate. All highly educated, bad ass and soulful musicians. A word about my producer, Paul Longstreth, WOW, his knowledge, creativity and relentless drive, took this album to celestial heights.

I present to you a slice of this labor of love, the single, "HOPE"

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

