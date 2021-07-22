Video Premiere: Frances Lion's 'Home' (Acoustic)

We are pleased to premiere a music video from rising Linda Perry backed star Frances Lion for her brand new acoustic version of her latest single "Home".

Frances had this to say about the new rendition, "I hope you enjoy this stripped back live version of my latest song 'Home'. I wrote 'Home' a few years ago about the small town I grew up in.

"Even though I always wanted to move away from it it's forever remained a huge part of my identity. When I first started singing it was just me and my guitar so I always love it when I strip everything back to basics."

Lion has been turning heads in the her native UK with The Sunday Times declaring, "Equal parts early PJ Harvey, Led Zeppelin, The White Stripes and Florence & The Machine", and The Sun stating, "Rising star Lion, whose Voice has been likened to that of Janis Joplin is definitely one to watch" Watch the brand new video below:

