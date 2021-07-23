Joe Bonamassa Shares 'Notches' Video

Joe Bonamassa has released a music video for his brand new single "Notches". The track will appear on his forthcoming studio album that he expects to release later this year.

"Notches" was produced by long-time collaborator Kevin Shirley, mixed by Bob Clearmountain (Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones, Toto, Bon Jovi) and was co-written with Charlie Starr (Blackberry Smoke).

Bonamassa recorded the show in New York City at Germano Studios/The Hit Factory with Steve Mackey (bass), Lachy Doley (piano), Bunna Lawrie (didgeridoo), Bobby Summerfield (percussion), and Late Night with David Letterman's Anton Fig (drums and percussion), along with Mahalia Barnes, Juanita Tippins, and Prinnie Stevens on backing vocals.

The song was inspired by Joe's struggle to make it in the music business. He said, "Twenty years ago, I recorded a record of covers that eventually was called 'Blues Deluxe.' It was recorded at Bobby Nathan's studio in Manhattan.

"It captured an energy and purpose that always stuck with me as an artist...The music business is tough, very tough. Especially back in those days when major labels pulled all the strings and, in my case, all the punches." Watch the video below:

