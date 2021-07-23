Journey's Jonathan Cain Releases 'Oh Lord Lead Us'

Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain has released a brand new single, "Oh Lord Lead Us". The track comes from his forthcoming sixth solo album, with release details still to be announced.
Cain produced the track, which was mixed by David Kalmusky (Justin Bieber, The Fray, Keith Urban), mastered by Grammy Award-winning Adam Ayan (Paul McCartney, Carrie Underwood, Foo Fighters).
"Coming out of the Covid lockdown, I wanted to make a statement musically," says Cain. "Being beaten down, closed up, and with churches shuttered by the quarantine lockdowns, it seemed to me that we needed to make ourselves brand new again. We needed something with a little joy in it...Covid was mentally really tough for a lot of people." Stream the song below:
