Yes Premiere 'The Ice Bridge' Video

Prog rock legends Yes have released a music video for their brand new song "The Ice Bridge". The track is the first single from their forthcoming album, "The Quest", which is set to be released on October 1st.

Alan White said of the new video, "I'm extremely proud to be a part of this music and believe the video graphics are outstanding. A collaboration of many talents coming together to produce 'The Ice Bridge'. I hope our fans/audiences will appreciate the creativity put forward. I'm pleased to share it with the world and hope everyone will enjoy the ride."

Steve Howe added: "'The Ice Bridge' opens the album in the dark and moody key of C minor, aided by the orchestra. The rolling bass part kicks things into gear as the vocals and guitars start a winding journey through the various structures till the breakdown happens, where ice breaking is heard."

Howe said of the new album, "Much of the music was written in late 2019 with the rest in 2020. We commissioned several orchestrations to augment and enhance the overall sound of these fresh new recordings, hoping that our emphasis on melody, coupled with some expansive instrumental solo breaks, keeps up the momentum for our listeners." Watch the video below:

