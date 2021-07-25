Gemini Syndrome Share New Song 'Abandoned' And Announce Album

Gemini Syndrome are streaming their brand new single called "Abandoned". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "3rd Degree - The Raising", which will be released on October 15th.

Vocalist Aaron Nordstrom had this to say, "The album is about death and rebirth. Finding your true self and fostering its growth so as to help build the world better than we inherited it.

"In the process of this record I made some major life choices. Mainly to stop killing myself slowly with alcohol. Two years without a drink, and a couple near death experiences later, I think I have ample experience to talk about a subject as elusive as death."

Drummer Brian Steele Medina added, "The twist to the 3rd and "final" degree, is that it's not the end at all. Rather, it's a rebirth contingent upon our growth and lessons learned from the suffering of our past mistakes. A spiritual growth that can only be attained through baptism by fire. A metaphorical, yet very real resurrection - THE RAISING."

Nordstrom concluded, "Our hope is that through sharing our experiences, lessons learned, and battles overcome, that we can help others to examine their own consciousness. Their role in the world in its almost infinite capacity, and to help remind each other that we are ALL in this together.

"We are a family, and when we are United in our commonality, we can achieve things worthy of the attention of the GODS. If you want to change the world, quietly go to work on yourself." Stream the song below:

