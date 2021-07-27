Metallica To Rock Intimate Theater This Fall

(hennemusic) Metallica have announced plans to play an "intimate" theater show in Hollywood, FL this fall, which will follow the release a series of 30th anniversary reissues of their self-titled 1991 album - aka The Black Album - on September 10.

"We're excited to add one more night to the tour calendar this fall with an intimate show at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Thursday, November 4!," says the band.

"Tickets for the 7,000-seat theater show go on sale Friday, July 30 at 10 AM EDT, but Fifth Members can get theirs early with a special presale starting Wednesday, July 28th at 10 AM EDT.

"It feels so great to be making plans to hit the road and we can't wait to see all of you out there," adds the group. "Keep watching this space... we have a few more shows in the works!!!" Read more here

