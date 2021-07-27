Metallica To Rock Intimate Theater This Fall

(hennemusic) Metallica have announced plans to play an "intimate" theater show in Hollywood, FL this fall, which will follow the release a series of 30th anniversary reissues of their self-titled 1991 album - aka The Black Album - on September 10.
"We're excited to add one more night to the tour calendar this fall with an intimate show at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Thursday, November 4!," says the band.
"Tickets for the 7,000-seat theater show go on sale Friday, July 30 at 10 AM EDT, but Fifth Members can get theirs early with a special presale starting Wednesday, July 28th at 10 AM EDT.
"It feels so great to be making plans to hit the road and we can't wait to see all of you out there," adds the group. "Keep watching this space... we have a few more shows in the works!!!" Read more here
Metallica Stream Unreleased Live Version Of' Wherever I May Roam'
Metallica Share Rough Mix Of 'The Unforgiven'
Metallica Announce 40th Anniversary Concerts
Metallica Stream Rehearsal Version Of 'Holier Than Thou'
Ghost and Rodrigo y Gabriela Celebrate Metallica's Black Album Anniversary
Metallica and George Strait Lead ATLive Lineup
Metallica and Stone Temple Pilots Sons Form New Group
Metallica Preview Black Album reissue with Live 1991 'Sad But True' Video
Metallica Share Alternative Version Of 'Sad But True'
RIP Metal Church Vocalist Mike Howe- Metallica To Rock Intimate Theater- Exodus' Tom Hunting 'Cancer Free'- more
Slipknot Announce Knotfest Los Angeles- Chevelle Announce Fall Tour- Steely Dan Absolutely Normal Tour '21- more
Lynyrd Skynyrd's Gary Rossington Has Emergency Heart Surgery- Stone Temple Pilots Hint At Return To The Road- more
Bullet For My Valentine Unleash 'Parasite' Video- Stone Temple Pilots Stream 1997 MTV Concert Footage- Joe Bonamassa- more
Root 66: Kevin Daniel- Craig Cardiff- Nineteen Hand Horse- Whistlebelly
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and The Circle Live In Illinois
A Chat with Mike Weakley of FigureItOut
Interview: King Crimson's Tony Levin
RIP Metal Church Vocalist Mike Howe
Metallica To Rock Intimate Theater This Fall
Exodus' Tom Hunting 'Cancer Free' Following Surgery
Anthrax Look Back At The Big Four For Anniversary Series
Stone Temple Pilots Share Previously Unrelease 'And So I Know' Video
Two Cow Garage Announce 20th Anniversary Concert
A Killer's Confession Recruit Chad Gray For Next Single
Singled Out: Willie Stratton's The Way She Holds Me