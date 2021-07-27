Two Cow Garage Announce 20th Anniversary Concert

Two Cow Garage have announced that they will celebrating their 20th anniversary with a special hometown show on August 21st at the Rumba Cafe in Columbus, OH.

Shane Sweeney has this to say about the group reaching two decades, "Having a career in anything for twenty years is an accomplishment, I think. Especially if it's what you actually love and enjoy doing. It's certainly enough time to be able to adequately put a lot of living in perspective.

"A fair amount of triumphs and a mountain of mistakes. I've spent most of my adult life traveling the world with Micah always five feet away, playing songs we wrote. That's pretty f***ing cool. It's all a triumph, I suppose. Like D. Boon said, 'Our band could be your life.'"

Micah Schnabel shared, "While we may not be seen as successful in the capitalistic definition, I would argue that Two Cow Garage has not only allowed me to see more of the world than I could have ever dreamed, it has also given me a career.

"I met my partner, Vanessa Jean Speckman through this band. My entire world is better because Shane and I followed our hearts, visions, and minds through even the most reckless of times."

Tickets for the special show are available here.

Related Stories

News > Two Cow Garage