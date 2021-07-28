.

Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Built By Nations' In New Video

Bruce Henne | 07-28-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Video still

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet are sharing a live performance video of the song "Built By Nations", which is a track from their latest album, "The Battle At Garden's Gate."

The Michigan outfit recorded the follow-up to 2018's "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army" in Los Angeles with producer Greg Kurstin; the group's second full length record debuted at No. 7 on the US Billboard 200 earlier this year.

The band will promote the set during their limited-run Strange Horizons 2021 US tour; the series will open with two nights in Franklin, TN early next month before stops in Connecticut, Illinois, Texas, California and Georgia before year's end.

"It is truly a monumental time in history to be able to perform again," says Greta Van Fleet. "We are honored to experience these special shows with all of those who will be in attendance. Let us, once again, come together & celebrate the privilege of life." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Built By Nations' In New Video

Greta Van Fleet Share Live 'Tears Of Rain' Video

Greta Van Fleet Add More 'Strange Horizons' Shows

Greta Van Fleet Announce Strange Horizons Tour

Greta Van Fleet Stream 'Tears Of Rain' Video From Candlelight Sessions

Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Stardust Chords' In New Video

Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Candlelight Sessions' In New Video

Greta Van Fleet Rock Trip The Light Fantastic In New Video

Greta Van Fleet Release Live 'Built By Nations' Video

Greta Van Fleet Frontman Counters Rock Is Dead Claims

News > Greta Van Fleet

advertisement
Day In Rock

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Play First Concert- ZZ Top's Dusty Hill Sidelined From Tour- Rush- more

Slipknot Icon Joey Jordison Dead At 46- RIP Metal Church's Mike Howe- Intimate Metallica- Exodus' Tom Hunting 'Cancer Free'- more

Slipknot Announce Knotfest Los Angeles- Chevelle Announce Fall Tour- Steely Dan Absolutely Normal Tour '21- more

Lynyrd Skynyrd's Gary Rossington Has Emergency Heart Surgery- Stone Temple Pilots Hint At Return To The Road- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Lit Live In Illinois

Root 66: Kevin Daniel- Craig Cardiff- Nineteen Hand Horse- Whistlebelly

Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and The Circle Live In Illinois

A Chat with Mike Weakley of FigureItOut

Interview: King Crimson's Tony Levin

advertisement
Latest News

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Play First Concert

ZZ Top's Dusty Hill Sidelined From North American Tour

Rush's Cinema Strangiato Coming To Movie Theaters

AC/DC Share Story Behind 'Witch's Spell' Video

Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Built By Nations' In New Video

Metallica Stream Rehearsal Version Of 'Don't Tread On Me'

Dream Theater Announce New Album 'A View From The Top Of The World'

Switchfoot Premiere 'the bones of us' Video