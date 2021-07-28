Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Built By Nations' In New Video

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet are sharing a live performance video of the song "Built By Nations", which is a track from their latest album, "The Battle At Garden's Gate."

The Michigan outfit recorded the follow-up to 2018's "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army" in Los Angeles with producer Greg Kurstin; the group's second full length record debuted at No. 7 on the US Billboard 200 earlier this year.

The band will promote the set during their limited-run Strange Horizons 2021 US tour; the series will open with two nights in Franklin, TN early next month before stops in Connecticut, Illinois, Texas, California and Georgia before year's end.

"It is truly a monumental time in history to be able to perform again," says Greta Van Fleet. "We are honored to experience these special shows with all of those who will be in attendance. Let us, once again, come together & celebrate the privilege of life." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

