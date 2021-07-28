ZZ Top's Dusty Hill Sidelined From North American Tour

(hennemusic) ZZ Top have announced that bassist Dusty Hill has been temporarily sidelined from the band's North American tour so that he can receive treatment on his hip.
"The members of ZZ Top, Billy, and Frank, would like to share that Dusty, their fearless Bass player, is on a short detour back to Texas, to address a hip issue," shared the pair on social media on July 23. "They await a speedy recovery and have him back pronto.
"Per Dusty's request, 'The show must go on!'" With that directive, ZZ Top has put the services of Mr. Elwood Francis, their trusted guitar tech of the past two decades, into play with his slide guitar, bass guitar, and harmonica playing in full swing."
"And with Elwood to our right, rest assured ZZ Top will deliver their good time, signature show", adds Gibbons. "Billy's big guitar, crushing drums from Mr. Beard, and Elwood securing the bottom end continues the delivery with those famous three chords we all dig."
ZZ Top - who launched the 2021 tour at the Delaware County Fair in Manchester, IA on July 16 - played their first show with Francis in the lineup at the Village Commons in New Lenox, IL on July 23; the trek marks the Texas band's first live shows since an appearance at the San Antonio Stock Show And Rodeo on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020. Read morehere.
ZZ Top Announce Extensive Celebration Tour
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Releases Video For 'She's On Fire'
ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons Streaming New Album 'Hardware'
ZZ Top and Cody Jinks Lead Born & Raised Music Festival Lineup
ZZ Top's Billy F. Gibbons Releases 'My Lucky Card' Video
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Releases 'Desert High' Video
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Streams New Solo Single 'Desert High'
ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons And Matt Sorum Launch 'Under The Hood' Series
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Delivers 'West Coast Junkie' Video
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Play First Concert- ZZ Top's Dusty Hill Sidelined From Tour- Rush- more
Slipknot Icon Joey Jordison Dead At 46- RIP Metal Church's Mike Howe- Intimate Metallica- Exodus' Tom Hunting 'Cancer Free'- more
Slipknot Announce Knotfest Los Angeles- Chevelle Announce Fall Tour- Steely Dan Absolutely Normal Tour '21- more
Lynyrd Skynyrd's Gary Rossington Has Emergency Heart Surgery- Stone Temple Pilots Hint At Return To The Road- more
Caught In The Act: Lit Live In Illinois
Root 66: Kevin Daniel- Craig Cardiff- Nineteen Hand Horse- Whistlebelly
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and The Circle Live In Illinois
A Chat with Mike Weakley of FigureItOut
Interview: King Crimson's Tony Levin
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Play First Concert
ZZ Top's Dusty Hill Sidelined From North American Tour
Rush's Cinema Strangiato Coming To Movie Theaters
AC/DC Share Story Behind 'Witch's Spell' Video
Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Built By Nations' In New Video
Metallica Stream Rehearsal Version Of 'Don't Tread On Me'
Dream Theater Announce New Album 'A View From The Top Of The World'
Switchfoot Premiere 'the bones of us' Video