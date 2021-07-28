ZZ Top's Dusty Hill Sidelined From North American Tour

(hennemusic) ZZ Top have announced that bassist Dusty Hill has been temporarily sidelined from the band's North American tour so that he can receive treatment on his hip.

"The members of ZZ Top, Billy, and Frank, would like to share that Dusty, their fearless Bass player, is on a short detour back to Texas, to address a hip issue," shared the pair on social media on July 23. "They await a speedy recovery and have him back pronto.

"Per Dusty's request, 'The show must go on!'" With that directive, ZZ Top has put the services of Mr. Elwood Francis, their trusted guitar tech of the past two decades, into play with his slide guitar, bass guitar, and harmonica playing in full swing."

"And with Elwood to our right, rest assured ZZ Top will deliver their good time, signature show", adds Gibbons. "Billy's big guitar, crushing drums from Mr. Beard, and Elwood securing the bottom end continues the delivery with those famous three chords we all dig."

ZZ Top - who launched the 2021 tour at the Delaware County Fair in Manchester, IA on July 16 - played their first show with Francis in the lineup at the Village Commons in New Lenox, IL on July 23; the trek marks the Texas band's first live shows since an appearance at the San Antonio Stock Show And Rodeo on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020. Read morehere.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

