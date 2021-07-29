LIARS Complete Video Trilogy With 'From What The Never Was'

LIARS have released a new video for their track "From What The Never Was." The song comes from their forthcoming album, "The Apple Drop", which will arrive on August 6th.
The new visual completes the Clemens Habicht directed video trilogy and acts as a prequel of the time leading up to the clips for "Sekwar" and "Big Appetite."
Angus Andrew had this to say, "'From What the Never Was' is intended as a moment of recollection within the journey of The Apple Drop; a point that our traveller has reached which is far from the starting place, but also right back there in memory. The drum sound was appropriated from an old song called 'We Fenced Other Gardens with the Bones of Our Own.' In that track, the protagonist is drunk on delusions of grandeur, relishing the power of destruction. Now far removed, that character is weary, remorseful.
"In preparation for the video, I went back to the 'Sekwar' cave to map it three-dimensionally. Instructed by a digital artist in NYC (Dan Moore), I strapped a 360-degree camera to my head and paced the lengths of the cave's interior. The resulting data was transformed into a wireframe model and featured as a hologram in 'FWTNW.' The cave's positioning right beneath another location manifests the premise of the song. You're in the "same spot" but understanding it from a completely new perspective. My experience in revisiting that space alone was both psychologically informative and disturbing. The slow, methodical steps required to document the dark depths of the cave's interior invited the company of bats and of fear."
Director Clemens Habicht added, "Angus and his crew are subjected to the traumas and melodramas of classic sci-fi tropes, brutalised by the sadism of scenes from films I think I was probably way too young to have seen as a kid. Only Liars would entertain and embrace my trepanning fantasies. Like any mission, this was only possible by the absolute commitment of everyone involved. Special thanks to DOP Tyson Perkins for signing up for another adventure, and to Beau and her team for their absolute generosity and excitement." Watch the video below:
LIARS Complete Video Trilogy With 'From What The Never Was'
