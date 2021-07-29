Mammoth WVH Play Second Club Show Ahead Of Guns N' Roses Tour

(hennemusic) Mammoth WVH played a second club show this week ahead of joining Guns N' Roses for a US tour launch this weekend. The Wolfgang Van Halen project performed at RocHaus in West Dundee, IL on July 28, the night after making their live concert debut at small venue in Lawrence, KS.

"...and that's show number 2!," shared Wolfgang on social media after the event. "It's an unreal feeling to finally be able to tour IN GENERAL, let alone with this music, AND to get the amazing response we've gotten so far. Thanks so much for showing up! Y'all are amazing!"

Mammoth WVH will join Guns N' Roses for an extended US stadium tour that will open this Saturday, July 31 in Hershey, PA; the band will also mix in headline shows of their own during the trek. Watch fan filmed footage here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

